Commvault Named Among TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 List

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, has been named to TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 list, earning a place among the top 1,000 companies nationwide. The company ranked in the top 25 in New Jersey and secured the No. 1 spot among New Jersey-based companies in the Technology & Media category.

"This recognition reflects the passion, innovation, and commitment of our employees," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "We are leading the charge in helping customers protect data, recover from threats, and be resilient in the agentic era – one of the most transformational times in modern history."

TIME and Statista identified America's Best Companies 2026 based on three key factors:

Employee Satisfaction – Based on survey data from ~217,000 verified employees at U.S. companies over the past three years, covering company recommendations and employer ratings across image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace, and equality.

– Based on survey data from ~217,000 verified employees at U.S. companies over the past three years, covering company recommendations and employer ratings across image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace, and equality. Financial Performance – Drawn from Statista's revenue database (last five years). Companies needed at least US $100 million in revenue in 2025. Performance was assessed on multiple metrics: short-term (2023–2025) and long-term (2021–2025) revenue growth (relative and absolute), changes in net income, asset growth, and the evolution of return on assets (ROA), all for 2023–2025.

– Drawn from Statista's revenue database (last five years). Companies needed at least US $100 million in revenue in 2025. Performance was assessed on multiple metrics: short-term (2023–2025) and long-term (2021–2025) revenue growth (relative and absolute), changes in net income, asset growth, and the evolution of return on assets (ROA), all for 2023–2025. Sustainability Transparency – Based on an ESG index from Statista's ESG Database and additional research, covering:

i) Environmental: 2024 carbon emissions intensity, reduction rate vs. 2022, and CDP score

ii) Social: share of women on the board and existence of a human rights policy

iii) Governance: presence of a GRI-aligned sustainability report and compliance/anti-corruption guidelines

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

SOURCE COMMVAULT