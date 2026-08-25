Commvault Closes the Gap Between Detection and Recovery at Fal.Con 2026

Learn how integrated threat intelligence and extended visibility can accelerate clean recovery at booth #1439

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, will be exhibiting at Fal.Con 2026, CrowdStrike's annual user conference, from August 31 through September 3 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Together, Commvault and CrowdStrike help security and IT teams validate clean data, recover to a known-good state, and keep compromised data from reinfecting their environment. There are a variety of ways to hear how Commvault and CrowdStrike are advancing resilience in the AI era.

First, join Commvault at 1923 Prohibition Mandalay Bay for Netskope's pre-conference Fuel Stop, which takes place Monday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. PDT. Prepare for the week ahead, chat with Commvault team members, and hear about the latest advancements from Commvault and CrowdStrike that are debuting at the show.

Register now

Throughout the week, visit booth #1439 to learn how organizations can move beyond detection and build a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy that includes threat scanning and testing, clean recovery, and resilience operations (ResOps). Commvault experts will also be available to discuss recovery readiness, ransomware recovery, cleanroom technologies, and best practices for operationalizing security and recovery workflows.

Book a meeting

Beyond the booth, attendees can check out Commvault's Hub Theater Partner Session, "Respond Faster. Recover Smarter. Investigate with Confidence – With Falcon Fusion + Commvault," on Tuesday, September 1, at 11:15 a.m. PDT. Hear how Falcon Fusion SOAR and Commvault work together to automate response actions across identity, endpoint, and backup environments.

Add to your schedule

To learn more about Commvault's presence at Fal.Con 2026 or to schedule a meeting with the team, visit the event page or stop by booth #1439 during expo hours.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

SOURCE COMMVAULT