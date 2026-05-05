Commvault Delivers the Blueprint for OpenShift Resilience at Red Hat Summit 2026

As containerized workload adoption accelerates, visit booth #329 for product demonstrations and first-hand resilience insights

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, is sponsoring the Red Hat Summit 2026, running May 11-14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

During the week, show attendees can engage with Commvault. Here's how:

Stop by Booth #329

Commvault's booth will be the destination for attendees seeking protection, recovery, and resilience for virtual machines (VMs) and containers on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. Whether migrating to Red Hat or scaling workloads, Commvault's unified AI-enabled platform delivers resiliency across environments.

Timing has never been better. Containerized workload adoption is rapidly growing: the Cloud Native Computing Foundation found that 93% of organizations are using, piloting, or evaluating Kubernetes,1 and the Containers as a Service (CaaS) market is forecasted to hit nearly $USD 48.84B by 2035.2

Attend Commvault's lightning talk

Join Commvault on Wednesday, May 13, at 12:50 p.m. ET for the session, "The hybrid cloud resilience imperative: Embracing a unified strategy for workload protection." This session will cover how to meet recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) goals, reduce fragmentation, defend against ransomware and disruptions, and support compliance across Red Hat OpenShift environments. Add to your schedule.

Meet with Commvault's executives

To learn more about Commvault Cloud for virtualized environments or discuss your migration to Red Hat OpenShift, book a meeting with Commvault's experts today!

For additional information about Commvault's support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, visit the product page.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

1 Cloud Native Computing Foundation. (2025, April 1). CNCF Research Reveals How Cloud Native Technology is Reshaping Global Business and Innovation. https://www.cncf.io/announcements/2025/04/01/cncf-research-reveals-how-cloud-native-technology-is-reshaping-global-business-and-innovation/

2 Precedence Research. (2026, February 4). Containers as a Service Market Size, Share and Trends 2026 to 2035. https://www.precedenceresearch.com/containers-as-a-service-market

SOURCE COMMVAULT