Commvault Named 2021 HPE GreenLake Momentum Partner of the Year

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, today announced it has won the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) GreenLake Momentum Partner of the Year Award at HPE Discover 2021.

According to HPE, the 2021 Partner of the Year Awards recognize partners from across the HPE ecosystem for their incredible commitment to customer excellence, continued strong performance, focus on growth, and dedication to mutual achievements. Winners were selected based on financial performance, innovative solutions, and ability to drive transformative business outcomes for shared customers.

"In the last year, I've seen HPE partners go above and beyond the call of duty. I'm incredibly proud to honor them with these accolades," said George Hope, Worldwide Head of Partner Sales, HPE. "As a channel-led company, HPE is committed to supporting our partners with the best-in-industry innovation, initiatives, and expertise to drive differentiation and deliver better outcomes to our shared customers. We are grateful for the continued strong partnership, which allows us to collaborate and grow together, while setting a new standard for our joint success."

"It's an honor to be one of HPE's top partners for the third straight year. Commvault and HPE both believe that embodying partner-first values and a strong commitment to delivering better outcomes to our shared customers are critical elements that help them unleash their growth potential," said John Tavares, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Organization for Commvault. "We are more excited than ever about our growing partnership with HPE. Our collaborative innovations with GreenLake Backup-as-a-Service and our tight integration with HPE technology gives our customers simple, flexible and radically scalable solutions, whether on-premises or in the cloud."

Commvault's Intelligent Data Services Platform leverages all parts of Commvault's existing portfolio via a broad set of delivery models that vary from software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, to increasingly SaaS—a critical differentiator in the market. This platform includes the following set of services: Data Management & Protection, Data Security, Data Compliance & Governance, Data Transformation, and Data Insights. The new Intelligent Data Services provide comprehensive, end-to-end storage and workload support regardless of where they reside.

The innovations developed through Commvault's growing partnership with HPE to deliver BaaS with GreenLake gives customers proven, award-winning data protection with the flexibility to scale as they grow while maintaining the enterprise class protection they need.

To learn more about Commvault's recently-enhanced Partner Advantage program, including newly refined and tailored support for MSP and Aggregator partners, please visit our website. More information on the 2021 HPE Partner of the Year Awards can be found on the HPE website.

Commvault liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services platform is available as a software subscription; integrated appliance; partner-managed, and software-as-a-service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

