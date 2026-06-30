Commvault Named a Leader for the 15th Consecutive Time in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Backup and Data Protection Platforms

Recognized by Gartner as a Leader for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Commvault asserts that the company's placement as a Leader reflects continued innovation in cyber resilience, recovery, cloud data protection, and operational simplicity. Over the past year, Commvault expanded its AI-enabled Commvault Cloud platform with unified capabilities designed to help customers strengthen data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery across increasingly complex hybrid environments.

"Organizations need confidence they can protect critical data, safeguard identities, and recover quickly when disruptions occur. As they adopt AI, they also need to know they can recover AI-enabled applications, data, and operations across the most complex business and technology environments," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. "Our continued investments in cyber resilience, recovery automation, and AI resilience and intelligence are helping customers achieve these goals."

Advancing Resilience Operations Across Data, Identity, and Recovery

Recovery has become a defining measure of resilience. As organizations expand across hybrid cloud environments and increasingly adopt AI-enabled technologies, they need confidence they can recover critical data, applications, identities, and operations quickly, securely, and at enterprise scale.

Over the past year, Commvault has continued to expand its resilience platform with capabilities designed to simplify operations, improve visibility into sensitive data, and strengthen protection across hybrid environments. The new features available as part of its Commvault Cloud Unity platform release now include expanded protection for modern workloads such as Azure Databricks lakehouse, GitHub, GitLab, BigQuery, and monday.com, enhanced Risk Analysis capabilities through the integration of Satori's data and AI security technology, and expanded identity resilience capabilities, including protection for critical identity systems such as Okta.

Together, these capabilities support Commvault's Resilience Operations (ResOps) vision, helping organizations unify data security, identity resilience, cyber recovery, AI resilience, and operational response through a single platform. By bringing these functions together, organizations can reduce recovery times, improve cyber preparedness, streamline operations, and strengthen resilience across their most critical business applications, identities, and data assets.

Additional Resources

To learn more about Commvault's recognition in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms and download a complimentary copy of the report, visit https://www.commvault.com/gc/itleaders.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, By Michael Hoeck, Jason Donham, Sankalp Rastogi, Rizvan Hussain, 29 June 2026

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Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, By Michael Hoeck, Jason Donham, Sankalp Rastogi, Rizvan Hussain, 29 June 2026

SOURCE COMMVAULT