Comparative Agility Empowers Scrum Alliance Certificants

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comparative Agility® today announced it will provide a valuable benefit to Scrum Alliance CSP, CST, CEC and CTC certified professionals. Data derived from Comparative Agility surveys will enable data-driven continuous improvement efforts for advanced certificate holders and their clients and employers.

This benefit grants Scrum Alliance certified members free access to Comparative Agility's Premium offerings in addition to exclusive access to unique content created in collaboration between Scrum Alliance subject matter experts and Comparative Agility. As a result, Scrum Alliance certificants are equipped with not only the skills, knowledge and abilities required to create significant organizational value, it provides a strong differentiator through relevant analytics to help organizations unlock data-driven agility.

"Business agility is imperative and organizations are looking to our certified professionals, trainers and coaches as highly experienced and knowledgeable change leaders to guide them towards a more agile way of working," said Scrum Alliance VP of Education Shannon Carter. "We're excited to demonstrate our firm commitment to our customers by providing them with this industry-leading capability for delivering on our mission of transforming the world of work."

"This collaboration is a result of a shared vision between our two organizations," said Comparative Agility's Head of Strategy Jorgen Hesselberg. "We wanted to find ways to empower and support Scrum Alliance certificants so they can grow a culture of continuous improvement in their teams and organizations. I'm thrilled that the insights provided by Comparative Agility can contribute to the already impressive set of abilities demonstrated by these thought leaders."

To activate their free Premium Comparative Agility account, eligible Scrum Alliance certified members logon to the Scrum Alliance website, confirm their credentials and create a Comparative Agility account. The process takes less than two minutes.

The new offering was first announced at the Scrum Alliance 2018 North American Global Scrum Gathering® in Minneapolis. The sold-out event was the largest Global Scrum Gathering in Scrum Alliance history.

About Comparative Agility LLC

Comparative Agility is the world's leading agile assessment and continuous improvement platform. With more than 2+ million data points, 30,000+ unique respondents and intelligence from more than 2,000 organizations, Comparative Agility drives data-driven continuous improvement efforts for some of the world's most respected organizations.

