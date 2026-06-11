Compeer Financial Collaborates with PepsiCo to Provide Strip-Till Equipment Financing

Pilot program integrates collaborations across industry partners to offset farmer investments in soil conservation practices

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeer Financial is teaming up with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and other industry partners to offer a pilot leasing program for strip-till equipment, helping offset upfront financial costs for farmers implementing soil conservation practices on their farms. Through RegenLend, Compeer Financial will lease the equipment to farmers, and PepsiCo will cover two annual lease payments to share the cost of investment with farmers. The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) aided in the development of this program, and the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund (SWOF) are operational partners in its management and operations.

Through RegenLend equipment will be leased to farmers. PepsiCo will cover two annual lease payments to share the cost of investment with the farmers. PepsiCo and Compeer Financial launch new pilot leasing program for farmers.

"As a leading farm lender, we listen to the priorities and concerns of farmers we serve. Soil conservation practices continue to evolve and opportunities abound for farmers to learn about and improve soil health. RegenLend is a program designed to use supply chain incentives to help bridge the financial investment in soil health technology, such as new strip tillage systems, that can be a burden to farmers' bottom line," said Bryan Stanek, managing director of new markets with Compeer Financial. "We are proud to work with PepsiCo in creating unique programs like RegenLend as they are committed to supporting our farmers in their journey to realizing the long-term gains their land and operations can experience from improved soil health."

Strip-till can be an initial steppingstone for farmers exploring soil conservation practices to improve soil health on their farms. Strip tillage can improve soil health and contribute to long-term yield and water retention enhancements. The practice also can deliver fuel and labor cost savings on the farm through reduced trips across the field, improved efficiency in preparing the seedbed for planting and more precise fertilizer placement.

However, strip-till also comes with an upfront investment in equipment that can present a barrier to many farmers. The new RegenLend program addresses this barrier by leveraging a unique collaboration between the farmer, an ag lender and the food value chain.

"We are constantly looking for ways to collaborate with companies across the value chain to support farmers' efforts in producing a sustainable food supply. The RegenLend program is one example of how we are collaborating on unique programs that help farmers navigate rising costs and weather challenges so together we can build a more resilient food system," said Caitlin Colegrove, PepsiCo's sustainable agriculture lead for North America.

"Every farmer's conservation journey is different, and they need a variety of solutions to succeed," said Vincent Gauthier, senior manager of agriculture at EDF. "Financing that helps farmers invest in conservation equipment and technology is a critical part of that toolbox."

Using its expertise in innovative market-based sustainability solutions, EDF collaborated with Compeer Financial, SWOF and PepsiCo to develop the RegenLend pilot program to unlock investments and help farmers navigate the transition to conservation farming practices.

Dan Yeoman, managing director of SWOF, said, "Farmers are increasingly looking to practices like strip-till that improve soil health, reduce erosion, and preserve their land for the next generation. Innovative programs like RegenLend provide new, scalable pathways to support farmers through that transition — delivering long-term benefits for their operations, their watersheds, and the food supply chain."

In its initial pilot year, the RegenLend program is available to farmers interested in leasing strip-till equipment to implement soil conservation practices on at least 600 acres. More information is available at compeer.com/RegenLend.

Media Contact:

Rachel Kent

[email protected]

About Compeer Financial

Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $36.1 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.

Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Soil and Water Outcomes Fund

The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund (SWOF) partners with public and private organizations to support farmer adoption of conservation practices that deliver measurable environmental outcomes within priority watersheds and partner supply sheds. Since 2020, SWOF has enrolled more than 3 million acres across 20 states, generating over 2.5 million metric tons of CO2e reductions and removals, over 20 million pounds of nitrogen runoff reductions, and 1.5 million pounds of phosphorus reductions. SWOF is a subsidiary of the Iowa Soybean Association.

About Environmental Defense Fund

With more than 3 million members, Environmental Defense Fund creates transformational solutions to the most serious environmental problems. To do so, EDF links science, economics, law, and innovative private-sector partnerships to turn solutions into action. edf.org

Compeer Financial is an equal opportunity employer and provider, and an equal credit opportunity lender. This is not a commitment to lend, lease or extend credit. There is no guarantee that all applicants will qualify. Other restrictions, program and underwriting criteria apply. Terms, conditions and programs are subject to change without notice.

Contact:

Jill Carlson, Public Relations Strategist

[email protected] or (309) 502-2805

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.