Compensation Teams Lag in AI Adoption, Pave Report Finds

Pave's new benchmark study of 525+ compensation leaders reveals most organizations remain in the early stages of AI adoption, with an average maturity score of just 4.3 out of 16.





A clear five-step path to ROI: standardized job architecture, a documented compensation philosophy, AI-powered benchmarking, data quality processes, and integrated compensation data.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pave, the AI compensation platform, today released its 2026 AI Maturity in Total Rewards Benchmarking Report, the largest dataset assembled to date on how compensation and HR leaders are actually adopting AI. Based on responses from more than 525 total rewards professionals collected in April and May 2026, the report measures actual implementation against a consistent 16-capability framework.

The study found that the average AI maturity score is just 4.3 out of 16, placing most organizations in the early stages of adoption. More than half (52.5%) have adopted fewer than five of the 16 capabilities measured, and only 8.7% have reached the two most mature tiers.

A Persistent "Say–Do Gap" in AI Application

The report identifies a persistent "say–do gap": organizations are 2.4 times more likely to have the data foundations they need in place than to actually deploy AI use cases that leverage that compensation data. Data readiness capabilities have an average adoption of just over 53%, while AI implementation averages only 22%. For example, more than 80% of companies with a documented compensation philosophy are not using AI for pay recommendations, and three-quarters of those with integrated data are not using AI for pay equity analysis.

The barrier is rarely technology or budget. When pay sits in one system, equity in another, and job architecture in an outdated spreadsheet, teams rationally hesitate to let AI generate recommendations based on fragmented inputs.

"Most teams assume their biggest barrier is AI capability. The data says otherwise — it's data readiness and governance," said Alex Cwirko-Godycki, GM of Market Data at Pave. "The maturity model shows leaders where to invest first, not just where they want to end up. The organizations proving ROI aren't the ones with the most tools — they're the ones who first standardized, then documented, and finally activated, with governance and implementation moving together."

AI-Powered Benchmarking Accelerates Business Impact

The report identifies AI-powered benchmarking as the clearest accelerant. Organizations using it are over six times more likely to adopt AI for pay recommendations, nearly three times more likely to use AI for pay equity analysis, and more than twice as likely to demonstrate measurable business impact. Benchmarking, where AI gathers market data and matches jobs while humans retain decision-making authority, is low-risk, immediately actionable, and builds the foundation for further AI adoption.

Five Capabilities Drive AI ROI in Total Rewards

Five capabilities appear in a majority of the 15% of organizations demonstrating measurable AI ROI:

Standardized job architecture (67%) Documented compensation philosophy (59%) AI-powered benchmarking (57%) Data quality processes (53%) Integrated compensation data (51%)

These five capabilities are intentional and align with a progressive data readiness sequence. Job architecture and a compensation philosophy provide the structural consistency required for AI. Data quality and integration ensure reliable inputs. AI-powered benchmarking serves as the activation point, marking the first use case in which AI enters a real workflow and begins to build organizational confidence.

Organizations that follow this sequence typically expand into pay equity, pay recommendations, and cross-functional HR integration at much higher rates. Those who skip foundational steps and move directly to advanced use cases often experience stalled progress.

Additional key findings include:

Governance and implementation, together, are the key. Teams strong in both report a 50% business-impact rate – nine times the 5.6% rate of those with neither. Governance alone delivers process (16%); implementation alone delivers results with risk exposure (31%). Notably, more than 40% of organizations with human-oversight protocols have deployed no AI tools at all — a pattern the report calls "oversight theater."

Teams strong in both report a 50% business-impact rate – nine times the 5.6% rate of those with neither. Governance alone delivers process (16%); implementation alone delivers results with risk exposure (31%). Notably, more than 40% of organizations with human-oversight protocols have deployed no AI tools at all — a pattern the report calls "oversight theater." Mid-market companies are moving fastest. Firms with 201–1,000 employees lead on both maturity and implementation.

Firms with 201–1,000 employees lead on both maturity and implementation. Impact is observed closest to the work. Team Leads report a 25% impact rate, while C-level and CHRO respondents report none, indicating a gap in visibility and reporting.

"AI's promise in the workplace will only be realized when organizations pair strong data foundations with clear human oversight," said Cwirko-Godycki. "With the upcoming EU AI Act, companies need to focus on transparency and governance – not just technology – to build trust and deliver measurable results."

Availability

The full report — including the complete 16-capability framework and breakdowns by industry, company size, and role — is available to download at https://explore.pave.com/2026-ai-maturity-total-rewards.html. Compensation leaders can benchmark their own organization across all 16 capabilities with Pave's AI Maturity Assessment at https://explore.pave.com/ai-maturity-assessment.html.

About Pave

Pave is the AI compensation platform. Compensation leaders use Pave to benchmark pay, price jobs, build pay ranges, run merit cycles, and communicate total rewards — all in one place. By connecting directly to HCM, EMS, and ATS platforms, Pave creates a unified, real-time data layer for compensation decisions teams can defend. More than 9,000 companies rely on Pave to move off stale survey data and error-prone spreadsheets, making it home to the world's largest real-time compensation dataset. Learn more at pave.com.

SOURCE Pave