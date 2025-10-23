PAVE Recognized Among Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program Winners for 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVE, a leader in AI-powered vehicle inspection technology, has been recognized by Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50 awards program for its rapid growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation.

The program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue growth percentage over the past four years. PAVE ranks 29th on the list with over 1,000% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500, and winners are automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

PAVE CEO Kenny DellaPorta, who joined the company in September, said the recognition reflects the strength of PAVE's team and the trust it has earned in the marketplace.

"This achievement is a testament to the infrastructure built by PAVE's founders, leadership team and employees," said DellaPorta. "In just a few years, PAVE has scaled its AI inspection platform across North America and nine European markets, proving that innovation and customer trust can go hand in hand."

PAVE's platform combines high-speed imaging, advanced damage detection and automated reporting to deliver accuracy and consistency at scale. Unlike systems that rely on limited hardware or static setups, PAVE's mobile-first technology enables instant, AI-powered inspections reinforced by human oversight, delivering the most consistent and accurate condition reports on the market today.

"The 2025 Technology Fast 50 winners are a shining example of Canada's limitless potential in technology and innovation. Their visionary leadership and bold achievements are propelling our sector forward, opening new possibilities for growth and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs," said Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada. "We are excited to honor their remarkable progress and the positive impact they are making across the country."

"These trailblazing companies are not only thriving in today's dynamic economy—they are setting the pace for what's possible in Canadian technology. Their passion and forward-thinking solutions are energizing our entire ecosystem, fostering collaboration, and creating opportunities across all sectors," expressed Amanda Perran, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada.

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2021 and $5 million in 2024, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, and invest a minimum of 5% of gross revenues in R&D activities that are conducted in Canada.

