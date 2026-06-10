DUBAI, UAE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has kicked off BYUSDT Trade & Earn, a three-week exclusive event available for a limited time for all BYUSDT holders, rewarding the community with bonus APR that scale based on daily futures trading activity.

Competitive Bonus APR: Bybit Introduces BYUSDT Trade & Earn With 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

From now until June 28, 2026, all eligible BYUSDT holders and traders on Bybit will receive automatic rewards for three weeks. Participants who hold BYUSDT while trading futures will earn an additional bonus APR determined by their trading tier. Higher trading volumes unlock higher tiers, which increase the eligible principal cap for bonus rewards.

How It Works

1. Hold BYUSDT - Eligible holders maintain BYUSDT in their accounts. All qualifying holders are automatically enrolled with no registration required.

2. Trade Futures Daily - Daily futures trading volume determines the tier classification for the following day. Increased trading volume advances participants to higher tiers with greater reward potential.

3. Earn Dual Rewards - Participants can earn two concurrent benefits:

Standard Flexible Easy Earn yield on BYUSDT holdings

on BYUSDT holdings Bonus APR stacked on top, determined by trading tier and eligible principal cap

4. Receive Daily Distributions Rewards are calculated daily and distributed in BYUSDT.

Trading volume from Futures trading pairs determines tier advancement, with tier requirements ranging from no minimum for standard rewards up to 500,000 USDT in daily volume for premium tiers. Rewards are calculated and distributed daily in BYUSDT.

BYUSDT is a fully collateralized stablecoin backed 1:1 by Bybit users' Flexible Easy Earn USDT positions, no minting or redemption fees are required. Holders benefit from 100% Collateral Value Ratio (CVR) for margin trading via their UTA, instant liquidity, and zero minting or redemption fees. The token bridges savings and trading on Bybit, allowing users to maintain yield-generating positions while accessing margin capital simultaneously.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation rules and eligibility requirements, users may visit: BYUSDT Trade and Earn: Trade Futures Daily to Enjoy Bonus APR and 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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