Completion of Amplify Tomball Adds 170 Luxury Build-to-Rent Townhomes to Ascendant's Expanding Greater Houston Portfolio

"Amplify Tomball reflects Ascendant's focus on building upscale communities in fast-growing submarkets with strong schools and high barriers to entry," said Richard Owen, principal of Ascendant Development. "Surrounded by neighborhoods with homes valued at $1 million and up, Amplify Tomball offers residents the space and privacy of suburban living, without the commitment of homeownership or the drive to Houston's job and retail corridors."

The gated community comprises 170 three-story luxury townhomes with integrated one- and two-car private garages, complemented by an expansive modern clubhouse and outdoor amenity suite. Townhome layouts include one-bedrooms starting at 1,020 square feet and two-bedrooms as large as 1,390 square feet. Every home features Class A finishes, including luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy-efficient LED lighting, modern kitchen backsplashes, granite countertops, undermount sinks, and stainless-steel energy-efficient appliances.

Amplify Tomball's comprehensive amenity package includes an expansive clubhouse and immersive lobby, resort-style saltwater swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center with a dedicated yoga and spin room, gourmet resident demonstration kitchen, game room and clubroom, community dog park, and property-wide, professionally managed high-speed Wi-Fi.

With construction complete, Amplify Tomball is now leasing. Prospective residents can schedule private tours and view available floor plans at the on-site leasing office or online at http://amplifytomball.com.

About Ascendant Development:

Ascendant Development is a privately owned vertically integrated real estate investment, development and construction company focused on originating attractive risk return investment opportunities through designing and constructing luxury Class A multifamily and student housing properties throughout the United States. See more at: http://www.ascendantdevco.com.

SOURCE Ascendant Development