Compliagence Announces Global Availability of Compliagence.ai, the Platform Designed by Compliance and Cybersecurity Veterans

Compliagence.ai Helps Organizations Map the Compliance Landscape, Close Gaps and Design Operations to be Always-Compliant

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliagence , the compliance company for the AI era, today announced the global availability of its flagship AI-native compliance platform, Compliagence.ai. The Compliagence.ai platform is built on the experience of 30+year Compliance and Cybersecurity veterans from Fortune 500 companies and Big Four firms. While other products focus on collecting evidence, Compliagence.ai helps companies understand regulations and apply operational design that will keep them perpetually audit-ready and compliant across industries.

Each day, 230+ new regulations and industry standards are issued worldwide. AI is only accelerating the regulation pace, and fines for non-compliance hit a record $19 billion in 2024. Given the complexity of a rapidly changing compliance landscape, organizations need ongoing regulatory monitoring and intelligence, gap analysis and controls design in a single platform.

"After 30+ years in compliance, I've learned that the hardest part isn't passing the audit. It's the work that happens before the auditor ever shows up," said Brenda Bernal, Founder and CEO of Compliagence. "Compliance teams spend 90% of their time understanding what global regulations and industry standards apply, figuring out the gaps, and designing operational controls that close those gaps. Most tools offer little help with these tasks. That's why we built Compliagence.ai to give companies the confidence that they are always compliant and ready."

AI Scale with Human-in-the-Loop

The Compliagence.ai platform offers regulatory and industry standard intelligence using both AI and humans-in-the- loop who understand compliance in context. Compliagence offers three subscription levels:

Essential : Monitor global and regional-specific changes to understand how they impact the organization's compliance posture, reducing manual research and reactive compliance efforts. Research that used to take days can now be done in minutes.

: Monitor global and regional-specific changes to understand how they impact the organization's compliance posture, reducing manual research and reactive compliance efforts. Research that used to take days can now be done in minutes. Standard : Perform quick and comprehensive company-wide gap analyses and identify exposure to non-compliance fines and other risks. Continuous intelligence provides confidence around current regulatory compliance.

: Perform quick and comprehensive company-wide gap analyses and identify exposure to non-compliance fines and other risks. Continuous intelligence provides confidence around current regulatory compliance. Premium : Create a customized action plan for compliance gaps and build compliance into the entire organizational design. The platform provides a living audit trail where every decision is documented and the intelligence stays, even when employees leave.

Compliance-forward companies are taking notice. Victoria Hu is the CEO of Tied AI, an AI platform that predicts long-term outcomes for key hires, core partnerships, and strategic investments. Tied AI is an early user of the Compliagence.ai platform for regulatory intelligence. "The most expensive question in business isn't what to build, but who to trust," said Hu. "That's why larger corporations have rigid processes for vendor approvals. If you can't get certified and prove you are compliant, you will lose deals. To actually get compliance right, you need to partner with people who are industry experts."

"The Compliagence team has been in the trenches with big, global companies, gotten the battle scars and emerged with the map," Hu continued. "The sheer weight of their experience is reassuring. As we grow, we know that we have a partner we can trust in Compliagence."

Trusted Security and Governance

Compliagence adheres to industry-leading security, risk management, and responsible AI practices.

The platform includes:

Data privacy and security controls aligned with ISO/IEC 27001 and 42001

Human-in-the-loop oversight to ensure accuracy and quality

Continuous monitoring to improve model performance

Transparent outputs so teams can verify the reasoning behind every recommendation

Availability

The Compliagence platform is available worldwide as of April 21, 2026. To learn more or subscribe, visit compliagence.ai .

About Compliagence

Compliagence provides the compliance platform for the AI-era. Compliagence.ai, the AI-native compliance platform, was built to help organizations keep pace with rapidly evolving regulations and compliance obligations. Founded in 2025 and based in San Mateo County, Compliagence provides regulatory intelligence, gap assessment, and controls design in a single integrated platform. Learn more at compliagence.ai .

Contact:

Jane Gideon

415-682-9292

[email protected]

SOURCE Compliagence.ai