Compliagence Launches the First AI-Native Compliance Platform to Help Organizations Stay Always-Ready as AI Regulations Accelerate

New platform automates compliance management for businesses navigating continuous AI regulation changes

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliagence, the first AI-first compliance platform, today announced the launch of its flagship AI native compliance platform. Early customers can now get beta access to the Compliagence regulatory intelligence and continuous monitoring capabilities, allowing companies to stay always-ready as global AI regulations accelerate.

"Regulatory velocity is now the biggest compliance challenge organizations face," said Brenda Bernal, Founder and CEO of Compliagence. "Before teams can automate controls or close compliance gaps, they need clarity. We launched Compliagence to give organizations real-time visibility into what's changing, what applies to them, and what's coming next."

Most compliance teams still rely on manual research, fragmented sources, and reactive updates. In an AI-driven regulatory environment, that approach simply doesn't scale. New frameworks such as the EU AI Act, ISO/IEC 42001, and emerging U.S. state laws assume continuous oversight, not annual audits or point-in-time assessments.

Regulatory Intelligence for the AI Era

AI systems evolve rapidly, and regulators are responding in kind. Compliagence's platform focuses on regulatory intelligence, enabling organizations to:

Monitor evolving AI and regulatory requirements in real time





Understand how new regulations impact their compliance posture





Reduce manual research and reactive compliance efforts

The platform supports organizations that are modernizing AI governance, whether they are start-ups or global enterprises.

Availability

The Compliagence platform is available as of January 13, 2026 with beta access for organizations seeking regulatory intelligence for AI compliance.

To learn more or request access, visit compliagence.ai.

About Compliagence

Compliagence is an AI-first compliance platform built for the AI economy. Founded by compliance veterans, Compliagence helps organizations stay ahead of evolving AI regulations and build toward an always-ready compliance posture through regulatory intelligence, continuous monitoring, and upcoming automation capabilities. For more information, visit compliagence.ai.

