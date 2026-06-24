Compliance Stakes Rise Fast as SECURE 2.0 and Restatements Overlap, Leading Retirement Solutions Reports

Leading Retirement Solutions provides critical support to plan sponsors navigating complex, overlapping SECURE 2.0 amendment deadlines by the end of 2026 and upcoming IRS restatement cycles starting in Q3, ensuring proactive compliance and reduced fiduciary exposure.

SEATTLE,

June 24, 2026

How multiple plan document compliance requirements overlap, resulting in greater execution complexity

Why upcoming IRS plan restatements do not include SECURE 2.0 provisions and what that means

Where fiduciary risk increases due to operational and document misalignment

How retirement plan document governance is shifting from episodic updates to continuous compliance

Why ongoing plan document management reduces risk and improves cost predictability

How employers can prepare for future SECURE Act 2.0 regulatory changes and evolving requirements

Employers that establish and maintain workplace retirement plans, known as plan sponsors, are facing a rare convergence of compliance obligations as mandatory SECURE 2.0 amendments overlap with the IRS's next plan document restatement cycle. With major regulatory changes and a comprehensive plan document overhaul occurring on separate but overlapping timelines, sponsors must manage competing requirements that increase administrative demands and strain internal resources. This dual-track compliance environment heightens the risk of operational failures, missed deadlines, document discrepancies, and fiduciary exposure.

SECURE 2.0 introduced sweeping reforms impacting eligibility, contributions, and participant savings features, many of which must be formally adopted by the end of 2026. At the same time, the IRS is preparing to release updated pre‑approved plan documents in Q3 of this year, triggering a new restatement window for defined contribution plans.

What makes this restatement cycle different is that SECURE 2.0 provisions are not incorporated into the upcoming restatement documents. As a result, plan sponsors will be required to manage and amend multiple governing documents on parallel timelines, increasing administrative complexity and heightening the risk of missed deadlines or misalignment between plan design and operations.

"This marks a fundamental shift in how sponsors need to think about compliance," said Kirsten Curry, CEO and Founder of Leading Retirement Solutions (LRS). "For years, restatements happened in predictable phases. The reality of today's model is an expectation that retirement plan sponsors juggle multiple plan document changes at varied points in time."

Many large providers still approach restatements as transactional updates, focusing on document delivery rather than governance. While plans may appear compliant on paper, this approach often fails to identify operational gaps, outdated plan provisions, workforce changes that impact eligibility and participation, or recommendations often made by plan administrators, like Leading Retirement Solutions, that result in better outcomes for plan sponsors and their employees.

"Compliance risk today isn't just about missing a deadline," Curry said. "It's about whether the plan is being administered exactly as written, whether discretionary changes were documented correctly, and whether sponsors can demonstrate ongoing fiduciary oversight if questioned."

Leading Retirement Solutions approaches restatements as a governance checkpoint rather than a one‑time event. By aligning document updates with a broader review of plan design, eligibility rules, contribution structures, and operational practices, LRS helps sponsors reduce correction risk while improving long‑term plan efficiency.

"This overlap creates a narrow window where sponsors can either absorb complexity later or address it intentionally now," Curry added. "Handled properly, this moment allows sponsors to simplify governance, reduce noise, and regain control rather than reacting to issues after they surface."

To support sponsors during overlapping amendment periods, LRS offers an ongoing document maintenance model that spreads amendment costs over time and incorporates discretionary plan changes as regulations evolve. This helps reduce surprise fees, improve decision‑making visibility, and ensure changes are implemented in the correct sequence.

With additional SECURE 2.0 provisions continuing to phase in over the next several years, advisors are encouraging employers to adopt a more deliberate compliance strategy rather than waiting for restatement documents to arrive.

"Regulatory change isn't slowing down," Curry said. "Sponsors that succeed will be the ones who treat compliance as a living process, not an episodic task, and who work with partners focused on prevention instead of cleanup."

Organizations that start reviewing plan documents, operational procedures, and SECURE 2.0 requirements now will be better positioned to avoid costly corrections later. Leading Retirement Solutions helps plan sponsors coordinate amendments, manage restatement requirements, and strengthen fiduciary oversight throughout the compliance lifecycle.

Schedule a retirement plan compliance review with Leading Retirement Solutions at www.leadingretirement.com.

More about Leading Retirement Solutions: Leading Retirement Solutions (LRS) is a national provider of retirement plan services, helping businesses design and manage retirement programs that meet their unique goals. LRS delivers customized solutions through plan design, administration, recordkeeping, consulting, and access to alternative investment opportunities. The firm serves organizations of all sizes, with specialized expertise supporting women-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, cannabis companies, and small businesses. Through strategic retirement planning, tax-advantaged solutions, and employee benefit programs, LRS helps employers strengthen financial outcomes for their businesses and their workforce.

For more tips and information regarding retirement plans, contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Leading Retirement Solutions