LRS Announces Sponsorship of FlowerHire Cannabis HR Leadership Summit at MjBizCon

Industry Benefits Providers Join Forces to Support Critical HR Dialogue in Cannabis Industry

SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Retirement Solutions (LRS), a trusted retirement benefits provider to cannabis businesses nationwide, is proud to partner alongside NFP, an Aon company and leading benefits broker in the cannabis space, to sponsor the FlowerHire Cannabis HR Leadership Summit at MJBizCon, December 2–5, 2025.

This high-impact gathering brings together HR leaders from across the cannabis industry to address the workforce challenges shaping the future of the sector, including compliance, retention, benefits strategy, and organizational growth.

The Cannabis HR Leadership Summit provides an empowering forum for HR professionals navigating the complex landscape of cannabis employment, from compliance and regulatory challenges to talent acquisition and retention strategies. Attendees will engage in interactive panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions designed to tackle the most pressing human capital issues affecting cannabis businesses today.

"The best service we can do to the cannabis industry is use our reach to provide a platform that empowers HR executives to deliver on the promise of aligning purpose with productivity within their workforce," said David Belsky, CEO of FlowerHire. "The Cannabis HR Leadership Summit forges a strong industry HR community by allowing a free exchange of strategies, learnings, and solutions that are effective in Cannabis HR."

The symposium will feature expert-led sessions covering topics like benefits strategy, workplace culture development, and performance management. Along with providing HR leaders the opportunity to share best practices, discuss emerging trends, and build lasting professional connections, the FlowerHire Leadership Summit allows participants an opportunity to substantively shape the direction of the cannabis industry going forward.

As a comprehensive retirement benefits provider, LRS understands the importance of legal, competitive, and flexible benefits packages in attracting and retaining top talent in an industry where traditional financial institutions have historically been reluctant to engage. NFP also brings deep expertise in designing comprehensive benefits solutions tailored to the cannabis sector's unique needs.

"We believe that people are the heart of every successful business. That's why we're excited to sponsor the FlowerHire HR Leadership Summit and attend MJBizCon, two events that spotlight the importance of building strong, inclusive, and sustainable teams in the cannabis industry. We're committed to helping cannabis companies take care of their people through smart retirement and financial solutions," said Kirsten Curry, CEO and Founder of LRS.

NFP and LRS' enthusiastic sponsorship of this event reflects both companies' commitment to supporting the cannabis industry's workforce infrastructure. Together, these sponsors are helping to elevate the conversation around human resources excellence in cannabis, recognizing that a strong HR foundation is essential for industry growth and legitimacy.

The Cannabis HR Leadership Summit at MjBizCon represents a unique opportunity for cannabis HR professionals to learn, connect, and drive positive change within their organizations and across the industry.

"You need the people for these organizations," said Allison Kaylor-Flink, Senior Vice President of NFP. "So to bring HR specialists together to share their strengths, their successes, their weaknesses, and to share ideas, is really forward thinking of FlowerHire."

For more information about the work that Leading Retirement Solutions does with clients and other industry leaders, explore their latest features.

ABOUT LRS:

Leading Retirement Solutions is an industry leader in innovative retirement plan solutions for businesses. LRS focuses on improving retirement strategies by offering custom-fit solutions and nontraditional investment opportunities. Their services include plan design, plan administration, recordkeeping, consulting, and more. Leading Retirement Solutions prides itself on helping fellow women-owned businesses, not-for-profit organizations, cannabis, and small businesses, through tax sheltering and employee benefits.

Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X!

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Leading Retirement Solutions