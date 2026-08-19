Compoveda Tequila Unveils Luxury Holiday Collection Featuring Custom Bottle Engraving and Curated Tasting Sets

Crafted with Compoveda's signature double-barrel aging in ex-bourbon and Stag's Leap Cabernet barrels, the collection offers distinctive holiday gifting solutions for spirits enthusiasts, corporate clients, and luxury buyers.

STUART, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compoveda Tequila, an ultra-premium tequila brand known for its dedication to craftsmanship and distinctive double-barrel aged expressions, is introducing a new collection of personalized holiday offerings designed to create memorable gifting moments for discerning spirits enthusiasts.

This holiday season, Compoveda introduces three distinctive offerings that transform an exceptional tequila into a memorable keepsake:

Compoveda Tequila Luxury Holiday Gift Collection

Custom Engraved Bottles: Available across all signature expressions, custom engraving transforms bottles into one-of-a-kind keepsakes for corporate gifts, milestones, and special occasions. (+$25.00)

Available across all signature expressions, custom engraving transforms bottles into one-of-a-kind keepsakes for corporate gifts, milestones, and special occasions. (+$25.00) The Compoveda Dram Collection: Designed to bring the tasting room experience home, this collection allows recipients to explore the brand's signature barrel finishes, appealing equally to tequila, bourbon, whiskey, and wine enthusiasts. ($99.00)

Designed to bring the tasting room experience home, this collection allows recipients to explore the brand's signature barrel finishes, appealing equally to tequila, bourbon, whiskey, and wine enthusiasts. ($99.00) Luxury Leather Carriers: Branded leather carriers deliver a sophisticated presentation for gifting, collecting, and holiday entertaining. (+$25.00)

"Compoveda was created for those who appreciate exceptional spirits and the craftsmanship behind them," said Keith Antoon, CEO & Founder of Compoveda Tequila. "Our double-barrel aged tequilas offer a unique experience for tequila lovers, and invites whiskey and wine enthusiasts to experience tequila through a new lens."

Whether recognizing a valued client or gifting a spirits enthusiast, Compoveda delivers a refined holiday offering that seamlessly combines personalization, presentation, and craft.

For more information, visit www.compoveda.com or follow @CompovedaTequila on social media. Download high-res images of Compoveda's Gift Collection here.

About Compoveda Tequila

Compoveda Tequila is an ultra-premium brand featuring a signature Bourbon and Stag's Leap Cabernet double-barrel aging process. Crafted by three master distillers, the portfolio includes four distinct expressions: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo.

SOURCE Compoveda Tequila