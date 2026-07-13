Compoveda Tequila Introduces Añejo Expression, Marking a New Chapter in the Brand's Aging Program

Aged in ex-bourbon and Stag's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon barrels, Compoveda Añejo bridges the worlds of whiskey, bourbon, wine, and tequila together

STUART, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compoveda Tequila proudly announces the launch of Compoveda Añejo, the latest expression in the brand's growing portfolio and a defining milestone in its commitment to premium craftsmanship and double-barrel aging.

Produced at NOM 1068 in Los Altos, Jalisco, under the guidance of master distiller Sixto Garcia, Compoveda Añejo is crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and bottled at 40% ABV. The profile opens with bright agave and subtle vanilla, unfolding into toasted oak, dried fruit, and soft tannins, before finishing long and polished, ideal for sipping neat or elevating classics such as Manhattans and Old Fashioneds.

The release arrives as premiumization and craft tequila continue to drive category growth. Inspired by a philosophy of sipping rather than shooting, Compoveda Añejo aligns with evolving consumer preferences toward mindful consumption, balance, and flavor-forward spirits.

"With Compoveda Añejo, we set out to create a tequila that speaks beyond category lines," said Keith Antoon, Founder and CEO of Compoveda Tequila. "The influence of bourbon and Stag's Leap Cabernet barrels adds depth and complexity, inviting whiskey and wine enthusiasts to experience tequila through a new lens."

Compoveda Añejo reflects the brand's vision of creating tequilas that reward curiosity and invite exploration beyond traditional expectations. The expression is now available at select national retailers, restaurants, and online at www.compoveda.com/collections/tequila

For more information, visit www.compoveda.com or follow @CompovedaTequila on social media. Download high-res images of Compoveda Añejo here.

About Compoveda Tequila

Compoveda Tequila is dedicated to crafting premium tequilas rooted in tradition and elevated through thoughtful aging and barrel selection. Compoveda is the result of a rare collaboration among three master distillers, each chosen for their heritage and expertise, resulting in four distinct expressions Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo.

SOURCE Compoveda Tequila