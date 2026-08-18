CompTIA SecAI+ earns ANAB accreditation, helping organizations build trusted AI cybersecurity capabilities

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CompTIA

Aug 18, 2026, 08:35 ET

Independent accreditation helps organizations build AI security skills and strengthen workforce readiness

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral technology training and certifications, today announced that CompTIA SecAI+, its certification focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, has earned accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

ANAB accreditation confirms that CompTIA SecAI+ meets the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17024 standard for certification quality, validity and impartiality. This milestone comes as organizations seek proven workforce capabilities to secure AI systems, manage AI risk and support responsible AI adoption.

"Organizations are adopting AI faster than they can develop the skills needed to secure it," said Katie Hoenicke, chief product officer, CompTIA. "ANAB accreditation provides independent validation that CompTIA SecAI+ measures the competencies employers need to manage AI risk, strengthen governance and support responsible AI adoption."

SecAI+ joins CompTIA's portfolio of ANSI/ISO 17024-accredited certifications, reflecting internationally recognized standards for certification quality and impartiality.1 

"As AI becomes embedded in business and mission-critical operations, organizations need confidence that their cybersecurity teams can address emerging AI security challenges," said Carl Bowman, senior vice president, exam services, CompTIA. "ANAB accreditation reinforces the rigor and credibility of CompTIA SecAI+."

Introduced earlier this year, CompTIA SecAI+ validates skills in securing AI systems, identifying AI-enabled threats, managing AI risk, supporting AI governance and using AI-powered cybersecurity tools. Learn more about exam objectives, training resources and other certification information at CompTIA SecAI+.

About CompTIA
CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
[email protected]
630-678-8468

1 CompTIA A+, Cloud+, CloudNetX, CySA+, Data+, DataAI, DataSys+, Linux+, Network+, Pentest+, SecAI+, Security+, Security+, SecurityX. (ANSI National Accreditation Board).

SOURCE CompTIA

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