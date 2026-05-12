Compugen to Participate in 2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum

HOLON, Israel, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery powered by AI/ML, today announced that management will present at the 2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 10:00-10:25 AM ET.

A live webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Compugen website at www.cgen.com. A replay will also be available following the live event.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing Unigen™, its AI/ML powered computational discovery platform, to identify novel drug targets and to develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapies. Compugen's innovative immuno-oncology pipeline consists of four clinical-stage programs: COM701, COM902, rilvegostomig and GS-0321 (previously COM503). COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, and COM902, an anti-TIGIT antibody, have been evaluated for the treatment of solid tumors as monotherapy and in combinations. Currently, Compugen is conducting a blinded randomized ovarian cancer platform trial evaluating COM701 as a single agent in maintenance therapy in relapsed platinum sensitive ovarian cancer (named MAIA-ovarian trial). Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody with a TIGIT component that is derived from COM902 program, is being developed by AstraZeneca pursuant to an exclusive license agreement between Compugen and AstraZeneca and is being evaluated in multiple Phase 3, Phase 2 and Phase 1 clinical trials. GS-0321 (previously COM503), Compugen's potential first-in-class high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, is licensed to Gilead and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial that Compugen is conducting. In addition, Compugen's has an early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline consists of research programs aiming to address various mechanisms to enhance anti-cancer immunity. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:

Investor relations

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.