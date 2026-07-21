Compugen to Participate in BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2026

HOLON, Israel, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery powered by AI/ML, today announced that management will present and hold 1x1 meetings at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2026 taking place virtually from July 28-29, 2026.

Please reach out to your BTIG representative to request a meeting.

A replay for this event will not be available.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing Unigen™, its AI/ML powered computational discovery platform, to identify novel drug targets and to develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapies. Compugen's innovative immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, rilvegostomig and GS-0321 (previously COM503). COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, is currently being evaluated in a blinded randomized ovarian cancer adaptive platform trial as a single agent in maintenance therapy in relapsed platinum sensitive ovarian cancer (named MAIA-ovarian trial). Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody with a TIGIT component that is derived from COM902, Compugen's anti-TIGIT antibody, is being developed by AstraZeneca pursuant to an exclusive license agreement between Compugen and AstraZeneca and is being evaluated in multiple Phase 3, Phase 2 and Phase 1 clinical trials. GS-0321 (previously COM503), Compugen's potential first-in-class high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, is licensed to Gilead and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial that Compugen is conducting. In addition, Compugen has an early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline that consists of research programs aiming to address various mechanisms to enhance anti-cancer immunity. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company Contact:

Lindsey Trickett

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.