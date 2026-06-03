COMPUTEX 2026: Compal Hosts "The Engine of Intelligence" Press Event Showcasing Cross-Industry Product Innovations

TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At COMPUTEX 2026, Compal Electronics (Compal; TWSE: 2324) today hosted a press event at its exhibition booth, where CEO Tony Bonadero, together with Compal's key management team, unveiled the company's latest product innovations and technology roadmap under the exhibition theme "The Engine of Intelligence." The event highlighted how Compal's infrastructure, connectivity, and intelligent systems are enabling scalable, real–world AI deployment across industries.

Compal present "The Engine of Intelligence" at COMPUTEX 2026.

During the press event, Compal presented its integrated product portfolio spanning four major areas:

Engine for Acceleration: AI Infrastructure and Accelerated Computing

Compal showcased a complete AI data center solution that combines computing, power, and cooling into one integrated system. The showcase includes next-generation accelerated platforms and high-density GPU servers designed for large-scale AI training and inference, supporting all three major computing platforms with flexible configuration options. Compal also presents Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) technology, effectively addressing the thermal challenges generated by high-power AI workloads. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, Compal demonstrates a wide range of real-world AI and data center application scenarios, highlighting its strong integration capabilities in delivering scalable, energy-efficient, and end-to-end AI infrastructure solutions.

In addition, leveraging its infrastructure strengths in the AI server domain, Compal combines quantum technology with artificial intelligence. In collaboration with leading domestic academic and research institutions as well as its subsidiary, Compal has constructed a comprehensive bio-medical ecosystem — spanning from de novo drug design to intelligent manufacturing.

Engine for Connectivity: Intelligent Connectivity and Edge Infrastructure

In the area of connectivity, Compal presented a broad range of technologies including B5G modules, satellite communication technologies, all–in–one small cells, satellite communication payload systems, and intelligent sensing solutions. Compal demonstrated an AI perception system powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin for Automotive, featuring an infrared camera solution designed to enhance vehicle safety in low-visibility conditions. These offerings demonstrate Compal's approach to enabling distributed intelligence across terrestrial, edge, and orbital environments, supporting low–latency communication, real–time responsiveness, and seamless connectivity for diverse industrial applications.

Engine for FutureCare: Hospital Service Robotics

For healthcare applications, Compal, together with NVIDIA, highlighted POLYMEDX, a Physical AI platform designed for next-generation smart hospitals. Leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, NVIDIA Isaac ROS, and NVIDIA Jetson platform, POLYMEDX integrates AI-driven robotics, digital twins, and edge computing to enable real-time hospital operations, including intelligent logistics coordination, human-robot collaboration, and digitally optimized clinical workflows. These solutions reflect Compal's continued expansion into human–centric AI applications, where intelligent systems are engineered not only for operational efficiency, but also for practical deployment in real–world care environments.

Engine for Creativity: The Future of the PC

The future of the PC is not defined by specifications, but by how well it addresses real consumer needs in everyday life. As Agentic AI accelerates information processing, content generation, and task management, laptops are evolving from passive tools into intelligent devices that understand context, respond proactively, and collaborate in decision-making. Guided by this insight, Compal explores the future direction of "Agentic PCs" through a series of themed innovations. By integrating AI-enhanced experiences, intelligent engineering, and a user-centric design, Compal delivers smarter, more intuitive, and immersive user experiences—meeting the evolving demands of future productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

During the event, Compal also shared an overview of its enterprise–wide AI transformation, reinforcing its vision to become a truly AI–centric company. By integrating AI across manufacturing, R&D, supply chain, operations, and business management, Compal is applying its internal transformation experience directly to the development of next–generation AI infrastructure and intelligent systems. "At COMPUTEX 2026, we are demonstrating how Compal is evolving from product manufacturing into a provider of intelligent infrastructure and connected systems," said Tony Bonadero, CEO of Compal Electronics. "As AI moves from concept to large–scale deployment, the ability to integrate computing, connectivity, and intelligent applications becomes increasingly critical."

The exhibition theme "The Engine of Intelligence," reflects Compal's role in powering the systems behind scalable AI deployment — from cloud and edge infrastructure to intelligent, real–world applications.

Compal COMPUTEX 2026 Information:

Date: June 2 (Tuesday) – June 5 (Friday), 2026

Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TAINEX 1), 4F

Booth: M0804

About Compal

Founded in 1984, Compal is a leading global manufacturer of computers and smart devices and a Forbes Global 2000 company, partnering with top-tier brands worldwide. The company has expanded into cloud servers, automotive electronics, smart medical and healthcare, and advanced communication solutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Compal operates globally across the U.S., Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and Poland. Learn more at https://www.compal.com/en-us/computex-2026/

SOURCE COMPAL ELECTRONICS,INC.