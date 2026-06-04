【COMPUTEX 2026】Compal Integrates Quantum Technology and AI - Partnering with Top Universities and Pharmaceutical Firms to Build a Biotech AI Platform

TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compal Electronics (Compal; TWSE: 2324) showcases its landmark achievements in Quantum Technology and Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) at COMPUTEX 2026. Compal emphasized that these visionary technologies are the core of driving the healthcare revolution. Leveraging its global leadership in AI server infrastructure, deep collaborations with top-tier academic institutions, and the strategic healthcare service development of its subsidiaries, Compal has constructed a comprehensive bio-medical ecosystem — spanning from de novo drug design to intelligent manufacturing.

A promotional image for Compal's Quantum & Generative AI Platform at COMPUTEX 2026, showcasing AI-powered drug discovery with molecular structures and advanced laboratory equipment.

In addition, Compal showcased its latest innovation in a featured session, "Accelerating Drug Discovery Through Quantum AI and Supercomputing," at NVIDIA GTC today. Explore how quantum-AI hybrid computing is transforming drug discovery at scale. In this session, you can see how CGA-QX Docking combines NVIDIA CUDA-Q quantum simulations with GPU-accelerated simulated annealing to achieve up to 3,500× speed-ups over traditional molecular docking methods—while 30-qubit quantum optimization improves binding-energy prediction accuracy for targets like Alzheimer's disease. Developed by Compal with NVIDIA and academic partners under NSTC funding, this production-ready platform offers a practical blueprint for integrating quantum and AI workflows into large-scale virtual screening pipelines.

Compal's research and development highlights at the event demonstrate the power of its academic-industry partnerships:

In deep collaboration with the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) , Compal has established a generative AI model and validation workflow specifically for antibody drug development. The system utilizes generative AI for sequence design and leverages NVIDIA Boltz-2 NIM for antibody-antigen complex structure prediction. Furthermore, a fine-tuned ESM-2 protein language model is employed for high-precision specificity prediction. Through a continuous feedback loop of experimental validation, the platform ensures that generated antibodies possess superior specificity and biological activity.

, Compal has established a generative AI model and validation workflow specifically for antibody drug development. The system utilizes generative AI for sequence design and leverages for antibody-antigen complex structure prediction. Furthermore, a fine-tuned ESM-2 protein language model is employed for high-precision specificity prediction. Through a continuous feedback loop of experimental validation, the platform ensures that generated antibodies possess superior specificity and biological activity. Compal has integrated Simulated Quantum Annealing with NVIDIA CUDA-Q, the platform for hybrid quantum-classical computing, to create a high-efficiency simulation system for "Molecular Docking"—a critical stage in drug discovery. This system, validated through practical testing with Kaohsiung Medical University, utilizes quantum algorithms to optimize molecular configuration searches. Combined with GPU acceleration, it can precisely predict the optimal interaction between drug molecules and protein receptors among millions of potential binding sites in record time.

Compal's affiliate company, Vernus AI, is successfully translating quantum computing and AI into tangible industrial value through its proprietary ReAIX platform. As the industry's first platform to integrate AI, Quantum Computing, and Physical Simulation, ReAIX utilizes NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit and NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo to build advanced agent frameworks and physical environment parameters. The platform performs in-depth analysis and simulation of process parameters required to bridge the gap between lab-scale and manufacture scale. By optimizing and integrating these processes into manufacturing workflows, ReAIX provides high-precision simulations for complex parameters in small molecules, large molecules, cell therapies, and drug formulations. Having already completed successful projects with domestic and international pharmaceutical firms such as Orient EuroPharma, the platform has proven its core advantages in shortening R&D cycles and reducing production costs. The realization of a Digital Twin for the biopharmaceutical industry is now within reach.

About Compal

Founded in 1984, Compal is a leading global manufacturer of computers and smart devices and a Forbes Global 2000 company, partnering with top-tier brands worldwide. The company has expanded into cloud servers, automotive electronics, smart medical and healthcare, and advanced communication solutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Compal operates globally across the U.S., Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and Poland. Learn more at https://www.compal.com

About Vernus AI

Founded in the second half of 2025, Vernus AI is a premier biotech and computational technology company focused on solving complex challenges in drug manufacturing using AI, quantum computing, and physical simulation. Through its original ReAIX platform, Vernus AI empowers global pharmaceutical companies to produce high-quality medicines in a more scientific, efficient, and environmentally friendly manner. Learn more at https://vernus.ai/

SOURCE COMPAL ELECTRONICS,INC.