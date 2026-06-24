Conagra Brands Kicks Off Summer with Exciting New Introductions

"Our 2026 innovation line-up reflects how people want to eat today – bold flavors, convenient prep methods, and exceptional value," said Noelle O'Mara, president, Refrigerated & Frozen, Conagra Brands. "Our new offerings bring together leading brands that consumers trust combined with fresh ideas inspired by the ways they shop, cook and share meals."

Across the industry-leading portfolio, Conagra is setting the pace with the following new foods:

Breakfast is Served

As Americans seek convenient and delicious ways to add protein to their morning routine, Conagra is serving up a variety of new options.

Banquet: Start your day with a freshly made breakfast sandwich with new Banquet® Brown 'N Serve® Sausage Sandwich Size Patties. These larger breakfast sausage patties from the leader in pre-cooked frozen sausage1 are designed to fit English Muffins, with a 30 oz. pack featuring approximately 20 patties for $7.49. They're a great solution for quick and delicious breakfast sandwich prep.

Earlier this year, Banquet MEGA introduced new Banquet MEGA breakfast bowls, each crafted with 30 grams of protein per bowl. The four varieties include Sausage, Meat Lovers, Sausage & Gravy, and Bacon. Each offers 25% more food than the leading breakfast bowl brand2 with an MSRP of $4.49.

Odom's Tennessee Pride: Odom's Tennessee Pride® is growing its snack-size breakfast sandwich lineup with two new flavors: a Chicken Sandwich made with breaded 100% white meat chicken; and a Maple Pancake Sausage Sandwich that pairs sweet maple-flavored pancakes with Odom's famous mild sausage. Both flavors are available in a box of 10 sandwiches for $6.99.

Sandwich Bros. For ultra-fast and portable protein, a pair of new breakfast pita sandwiches from Sandwich Bros.® offer 12g of protein per ~3.7oz sandwich. Enjoy new Sausage, Egg and Cheese, or Egg White, Turkey Sausage and Cheese breakfast pitas, which are ready in the microwave in minutes. A four-pack retails for $7.99.

Delicious, Convenient Frozen Meals for Any Occasion

Conagra's standout collection of frozen meals and entrees are perfect for lunch at the office, or dinner at home with the family. Each are thoughtfully created and full of delicious ingredients and contemporary flavors. Top brands offer single-serve and multi-serve meals.

Banquet: Say good-bye to fast food chicken tenders. Banquet MEGA is bringing home new Banquet MEGA Chicken Tenders, available in Original Crispy and Spicy Crispy flavors. Made with 100% natural* white meat chicken and seasoned to perfection, these juicy tenders are a convenient way to enjoy a restaurant favorite at home. A serving of two tenders offers 16g of protein. A 22 oz. bag retails for $7.49.

The Banquet MEGA collection of chicken filets is adding an exciting flavor – new Vlasic™ Dill Pickle, which joins the popular Original and Spicy filets. Made with 100% natural* white meat chicken and crispy breading, these filets offer bold Vlasic pickle flavor in every bite.

Banquet MEGA is also leveling up dinnertime with three new Banquet MEGA XL multi-serve meals, perfect for big appetites. Country Fried Chicken features white meat chicken patties on mashed potatoes and corn, topped with homestyle gravy and cheese; Buffalo-Style Chicken Mac 'N Cheese includes Buffalo-style seasoned chicken breast in macaroni, with cheddar cheese sauce and mozzarella; while Dynamite Penne with Meatballs offers meatballs and penne pasta topped with spicy tomato sauce. Each 24-26 oz. meal has 29-46g of protein, with an MSRP of $5.99.

Rounding out the new intros from Banquet MEGA are two new single-serve meals: Cheesy Rice & Chicken with creamy cheddar cheese sauce over white rice with broccoli florets and white meat chicken; and Chicken Parmesan featuring white meat chicken patties over penne pasta with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley. Both retail for $3.49.

Bertolli: As the No. 1 brand in premium Italian skillet meals3, Bertolli® is known for delivering pasta favorites that are easy to prepare and enjoy. New this year is a Beef Bolognese Skillet Meal, a dish popular in restaurants but underrepresented in the frozen aisle. This meal is made with rigatoni pasta in a rich beef sauce. A 22oz. meal retails for $7.99.

Dolly Parton's: Following up on the debut of four comfort food classics last year, Dolly is back in the kitchen with two new delicious dishes inspired by her favorite Southern recipes. Dolly Parton's™ Homestyle Meatloaf is made with beef and pork topped with Southern-inspired tomato glaze paired with roasted potatoes and creamy cornbread casserole. The delicious Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese includes white meat chicken with macaroni noodles in a creamy cheese sauce made with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and buttermilk. Each meal retails for $4.49.

evol: As consumers seek more protein, evol® is answering their request with four delicious new Protein Bowls, inspired by comfort recipes and modern flavors. Mac & Beef and Beef & Broccoli both offer 25g of protein per bowl, while Buffalo Style Chicken Mac and 3 Cheese Chicken & Rice offer 40g of protein per bowl. These high-protein, all natural meals offer ingredients you can feel good about, including ABF chicken and USDA Choice Beef. evol is also adding a new Blackened Chicken Alfredo, with seasoned chicken breast and penne pasta in a flavorful and indulgent three-cheese alfredo sauce. The evol Protein Bowls have a suggested price $6.99, while the Blacked Chicken Alfredo retails for $4.49.

Healthy Choice: Healthy Choice® continues to show that you don't need to sacrifice taste to enjoy a better-for-you meal. The brand has six new meals across their Café, Café Steamers® and Simply Steamers lines. The four new Café entrees offer 12-15g of protein and are a good source of fiber. The comfort food dishes include Herb Roasted Chicken with Vegetables, Meatloaf, Salisbury Steak with Roasted Potatoes, and Roasted Turkey Breast.

A delicious Swedish Meatballs dish with fettucine and a sour cream sauce is the new Café Steamers introduction. Simply Steamers welcomes Blackened Chicken Alfredo with seasoned chicken breast with penne pasta, celery, onion, and red bell pepper in a creamy alfredo sauce.

All six items feature the GLP-1 "On Track" badge, making them easy to locate on shelf. Prices range from $3.49-$3.99.

Hungry-Man: For the heartiest of appetites, Hungry-Man® meals are always a satisfying option. With 15.5oz of food and 26g of protein, Hungry-Man Chicken Alfredo is also an excellent source of fiber. The meal is made with 100% white meat chicken, hearty penne pasta, and tender broccoli florets covered in a rich alfredo sauce, and, for the first time ever, a king size brownie for even more of your favorite dessert. All that food is available for an MSRP of $3.99, making Hungry-Man a great value option.

Marie Callender's: Marie Callender knew how to serve up a comforting meal the whole family could enjoy. Now the Marie Callender's® collection of family size meals is adding three new dishes – Meat Lasagna, Baked Ziti, and Garlic Chicken Pasta. The robust 40 oz. Meat Lasagna is a classic recipe made with marinara sauce with ground beef, pork sausage, and real mozzarella cheese. The Baked Ziti includes pasta and meatballs in marinara sauce with real mozzarella cheese; while the Garlic Chicken Pasta offers grilled white meat chicken and rotini pasta in a creamy garlic sauce with diced carrots and broccoli. Both the Baked Ziti and Garlic Chicken are 36oz. All three family size meals retail for $9.99.

Marie Callender's also has three new single-serve meals – a Spaghetti with Meat Sauce meal that features freshly made pasta in a hearty tomato sauce made with beef and pork; and two new single-serve bowls. The Chicken Bacon Ranch bowl features grilled white meat chicken and bacon with Rotini pasta tossed in a thick and creamy ranch sauce. A savory Chicken Lo Mein bowl features tender white meat chicken served with thick lo mein noodles and vegetables mixed in a soy, ginger and garlic sauce. The single-serve meals range from $3.49-$3.99.

P.F. Chang's Home Menu: The newest entrée from P.F. Chang's Home Menu®, Japanese Style BBQ Crispy Chicken, reflects both the popularity of air fryers and consumer desires for protein-forward meal options. These delicious chunks of tempura chicken breast with a ginger soy BBQ Sauce can be enjoyed on their own, or paired with rice or a side of choice. An 18 oz. bag retails for $7.99.

One potential pairing is the new P.F. Chang's Home Menu Mini Pork Egg Rolls, a delicious accompaniment for any meal. Adding to the mini egg roll collection that includes chicken and vegetable, this new appetizer features ground pork, cabbage and carrots. A box of eight includes a sauce packet and retails for $4.49.

And for a quick, easy-to-prepare dish, the newest P.F. Chang's Home Menu bowl is the Korean BBQ Style Bowl. This entrée for one includes white rice with battered chicken breast, cabbage, carrots and green onions in a Korean BBQ style sauce. The meal has a retail price of $4.99.

Vegetables Complete the Meal

Birds Eye: Birds Eye® is continuing to reimagine the frozen vegetable aisle with products that make sides and ingredients feel easier, more versatile and more exciting. Birds Eye vegetables are flash frozen at the peak of ripeness to lock in freshness, texture and nutrients. Frozen vegetables also eliminate the prep time associated with fresh and offer a reliable, ready-when-you-are solution that helps reduce waste and stretch grocery budgets.

As consumers replicate their favorite restaurant recipes at home, Birds Eye is making that task easier with a pair of new Steakhouse Sides, featuring Green Beans with Bacon and Creamed Spinach. Both side dishes bring restaurant-inspired, steakhouse classics into the home with simple microwave or oven prep, tapping into growing demand for steakhouse eating occasions. The suggested retail price is $3.49.

Expanding on a successful debut last year, Birds Eye is adding two new dishes to the ULTIMATE Vegetables collection, delivering convenient yet craveable and indulgent vegetable side dishes. New this year are Cheesy Broccoli Mac & Cheese and Creamy Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes, which bring popular recipes to life in a convenient microwavable format. Both retail for $3.49.

The Birds Eye Steamfresh® line of vegetables offers unbeatable convenience in microwave vegetable prep. In plain vegetables, new offerings include Fire-Roasted Super Sweet Corn, Quinoa, and Shelled Edamame that deliver highly versatile meal and side solutions that are ready when you are. In sauced and seasoned vegetables, Birds Eye is tapping into globally inspired, rapidly growing flavor spaces with offerings like Vegetable Fried Rice and Mexican Street Corn that deliver broadly appealing, craveable flavors consumers are increasingly seeking. Prices range from $2.49–2.99.

Plant-Based Meals Bursting with Flavor

Conagra is continuing to move plant-based eating forward with delicious products that are both surprising and satisfying.

Gardein: Gardein®, the sales leader in premium plant-based chicken4, is expanding its leading line-up with ULTIMATE Plant-Based Extra Crispy Chick'n Nuggets featuring a recipe with no soy ingredients, a tempura-style breading for extra crunch and 18g protein per serving. In single-serve meals, Gardein presents the new ULTIMATE Bowls Chick'n Alfredo with 15g protein, which pairs plant-based chick'n, penne pasta and broccoli in a creamy plant-based Alfredo sauce. A 14.2oz bag of Nuggets retails for $8.99, while the new bowl is $4.99.

Purple Carrot: Two Italian-inspired pasta bowls join the Purple Carrot® roster of convenient vegan meals. New arrivals include Spring Vegetable Alfredo-Style Bowl with 15g protein, featuring shell pasta and vegetables in a creamy white sauce; and the Vegetable Basil Pesto Bowl with 16g protein, made with lentil pasta, cherry tomatoes, spinach and green beans. The two new meals have a retail price of $4.49.

Perfect for the Pantry

Conagra's innovation pipeline also extends to the pantry, highlighted by a pair of distinct licensed partnerships.

Wendy's Chili: Adding to a growing collection of canned chili, Wendy's Baconator® Chili celebrates the iconic burger, delivering bold, unmistakable Baconator taste in every beefy spoonful. The chili features craveworthy traditionally cured bacon crumbles, beefy cheeseburger flavor, and a savory hint of applewood smoke. A 15oz. can retails for $5.19.

Stubb's Baked Beans: Known for bold, authentic BBQ flavor, Stubb's® has partnered with Conagra to introduce two new canned baked beans varieties: Original and Sticky Sweet. Each flavor is crafted with Stubb's signature seasonings and layered with Texas-style BBQ notes, delivering a rich combination of savory BBQ sauce and hearty baked beans in every bite. Perfect for summer cookouts, both varieties are vegetarian, gluten-free, and an excellent source of fiber. The 15oz. cans have a suggested retail price of $2.79.

Sweet Treats Make the Day Complete

Satisfying sweets and snacks are the perfect mid-day treat or finishing course to a meal. Conagra has the following tasty new snacks.

Snack Pack: Dr Pepper® fans, get ready for a fun new twist on your favorite flavor! New Snack Pack® Dr Pepper Juicy Gels offer a unique way to savor that iconic 23 flavor Dr Pepper taste. These 3.25 oz. cups deliver a sweet, tasty treat that you can enjoy anywhere, anytime. A four-pack will retail for $2.49.

Snack Pack is also making waves with the arrival of new Snack Pack Splash Juicy Gels™. Made with 98% fruit juice, these treats are available in Strawberry and Orange. Snack Pack Splash has no added sugar, no artificial dyes, and no artificial flavors. A pack of four will retail for $2.49.

Glutino: Whether your gluten-free snack tastes are sweet or salty, Glutino® has you covered. New Dark Chocolate Strawberry Wafer Bites feature crispy wafer layers between a sweet strawberry filling, coated in rich dark chocolate. Frosted Animal Crackers are coated in a sweet frosting with rainbow sprinkles. Both retail for $6.99.

Garlic Parmesan Pretzel Twists feature a super crunchy pretzel with a cheesy garlic and parmesan seasoning. Garlic Parmesan is the fastest-growing flavor in pretzels5. An 11oz. bag is $7.49.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world.

Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

*Chicken raised without added hormones, minimally processed. No artificial ingredients. Federal regulations prohibit the use of added hormones in chicken

1-5: Circana Total MULO+ w/ Conv L52 WE 4/12/2026

Bertolli® is a registered trademark of Mizkan America, Inc., used under license

Dolly Parton owns all rights to the Dolly™ and DOLLY PARTON™ trademarks, as well as her name, image and likeness, which are used under license by Conagra Brands, Inc.®

P.F. CHANG'S and P.F. CHANG'S HOME MENU are registered trademarks owned by P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Inc. and are used with permission

©2026 Purple Carrot, used with permission

The Wendy's name, design and logo and Baconator are trademarks of Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC, used with permission. © 2026 Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC

Stubb's and logo™ is a trademark of One World Foods, LLC, licensed to Conagra Foods RDM, LLC

DR PEPPER is a trademark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc., used by Conagra Brands under license. © 2026 Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world.

Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Stubb's®

Founded by C.B. "Stubb" Stubblefield in Lubbock, Texas, Stubb's® Legendary Bar-B-Q was built on a passion for authentic Texas barbecue and bringing people together over bold, great-tasting food. What began as a small barbecue restaurant known for its signature sauces and live music has grown into a trusted brand synonymous with rich, slow-smoked flavor. Today, Stubb's® offers a full line of barbecue sauces, marinades, rubs and seasonings crafted to deliver genuine Texas-style taste for backyard grills and everyday meals alike.

Stubb's® is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor, with over $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories. The company manufactures, markets and distributes herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses worldwide. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, USA, McCormick is guided by its principles and committed to its Purpose — To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor, where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Dan Skinner

Conagra Brands

(312) 549-5636

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.