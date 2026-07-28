Conagra Brands Provides Senior Leadership Update

Business unit leaders, Noelle O'Mara (Refrigerated and Frozen) and Jill Dexter (Grocery & Snacks), to report directly to CEO John Brase; Burke Raine to become chief growth officer, also reporting to Brase.

Tom McGough, executive vice president and chief operating officer, to retire effective September 2026 after nearly two decades with Conagra Brands

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced changes which will streamline the Company's structure. Noelle O'Mara, executive vice president and president of Refrigerated and Frozen and Jill Dexter, executive vice president and president of Grocery and Snacks, will report directly to president and chief executive officer John Brase. Burke Raine will assume the role of executive vice president and chief growth officer where he will oversee Foodservice, International and the Company's R&D efforts in addition to leading growth initiatives across the organization. Tom McGough, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will retire effective September 4, 2026 after nearly two decades of service. Upon his retirement, the COO role will be eliminated.

"Being close to our customers and the consumer is vital as we simplify Conagra and position the Company for profitable growth," said Brase. "Noelle, Jill, and Burke are outstanding leaders and the opportunity to work directly with them will enable us to improve efficiency as we execute our strategy."

Brase continued, "On behalf of the Board and all of us at Conagra, I want to thank Tom for his many contributions to this company over nearly two decades. He has been particularly helpful to me as I immerse myself in the business and I look forward to benefitting from his expertise until he begins his well-deserved retirement in the fall."

"Conagra has extraordinary brands, incredible people, and a lot of runway ahead," said McGough. "John has a clear vision for where this company is going, and I have every confidence that the team will help him get there. I am proud of what we have built together and look forward to a smooth transition in the months ahead."

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2026 net sales of over $11 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

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SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.