Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment of $0.175 Per Share

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.175 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on September 2, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 30, 2026. Conagra Brands, Inc. has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since January 1976.

John Brase, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, commented, "Resetting our dividend to an annualized rate of $0.70 per share proactively realigns our capital allocation, accelerates progress toward our leverage target, supports critical investments, and strengthens our financial flexibility, including the ability to shape the portfolio over time. Our commitment to shareholders hasn't changed; our objective remains a balanced capital allocation, with a dividend that returns meaningful capital to shareholders and enables the dividend to grow alongside earnings over time. This decision aligns with our priorities to stabilize and restore margins, increase investments in our brands and supply chain, and reduce complexity, and we are confident it is the right decision for the long-term success of Conagra."

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2026 net sales of over $11 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that provide our current expectations and beliefs concerning future events including dividend levels, strategic priorities, and capital allocation that are subject to risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to act on our priorities and strategies and other risks described in our reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no responsibility to update these statements, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.