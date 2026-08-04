SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CONAM Strategic Investments Fund IV LP, a discretionary investment fund sponsored by The CONAM Group ("CONAM"), has acquired Alicante Apartment Homes, a 232-unit multifamily community in the Spring Valley submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. The acquisition further expands CONAM's presence in the Las Vegas market and represents the latest investment for Fund IV.

CONAM Strategic Investments Fund IV Acquires Alicante Apartment Homes in Las Vegas, Nevada

Built in 2001, Alicante consists of 232 units across two-story, garden-style buildings on 11.29 acres. The community offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,092 square feet, notably larger than most competing products in the submarket. All 232 units feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a full-size in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a swimming pool and spa, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, clubhouse, billiards room, dog park, playground, package lockers, and gated access.

Alicante benefits from its large floor plans and low-density design, supporting consistently strong occupancy and resident retention. Located less than one mile from Summerlin, the property offers convenient access to major employment centers including Southern Hills Hospital, St. Rose Dominican Hospital - San Martin Campus, the UnCommons mixed-use development, and the growing UNLV Tech Park. Average household incomes within one mile of the property exceed $112,000.

"Alicante fits squarely within our investment strategy — well-built suburban communities in markets with durable demand drivers, strong demographics, and attractive relative value," said Zach Markell, Acquisitions Director at CONAM. "CONAM has been an owner and operator in Southern Nevada for decades, and this investment is a great addition to our existing portfolio in the Las Vegas market."

The acquisition marks the latest investment for CONAM Strategic Investments Fund IV LP, which targets well-located multifamily communities in high-growth U.S. markets. CONAM continues to actively evaluate opportunities that align with the Fund's strategy. For more information, visit www.CONAM.com.

About The CONAM Group:

Founded in 1975, The CONAM Group (CONAM) is a multi-disciplined real estate investment and services firm based in San Diego, California. With over four decades of experience and trusted results, it is recognized as one of the nation's most astute multifamily companies and has been named to NMHC's Top 50 Managers List. CONAM's mission is to deliver best-in-class execution in all provided services, which include property management services; property acquisition and due diligence; project development; investment and asset management; and renovation and construction management. The company's portfolio features over 60,000 units managed and over 500 properties managed, across 26 metropolitan areas in 11 states.

Media Contact:

Phase 3 Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

www.CONAM.com

SOURCE CONAM