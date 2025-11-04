CONAM Strategic Investments Fund IV Acquires Sonterra Apartments in Roseville, California

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CONAM Strategic Investments Fund IV LP, a discretionary fund sponsored by The CONAM Group ("CONAM"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Sonterra Apartments, a 136-unit multifamily community located in Roseville, California. This purchase expands CONAM's footprint in the Sacramento region and represents the latest acquisition for Fund IV.

This purchase expands CONAM’s footprint in the Sacramento region and represents the latest acquisition for Fund IV.

Built in 2001, Sonterra encompasses 136 units across ten two-story garden-style buildings situated on 6.66 acres. The community offers a comprehensive amenity package, including a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, outdoor barbecue area, resident clubhouse and leasing office, outdoor fireplace, picnic areas, package lockers, and a bocce ball court.

Interiors have been extensively upgraded, with 132 of the 136 units featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and modernized cabinetry. Each apartment home includes a private patio or balcony, and second-floor units feature vaulted ceilings up to 16 feet, enhancing the community's open and suburban feel.

Located in Roseville, California, one of the Sacramento region's most dynamic and desirable submarkets, Sonterra benefits from exceptional local fundamentals. Roseville offers convenient access to leading medical and technology employment centers, including the Sutter Health and Kaiser Permanente hospital campuses, as well as major employers in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Penumbra, and Oracle business corridors. The area's robust public transportation network, vibrant retail and lifestyle amenities, and highly rated school systems contribute to its enduring appeal among families and professionals alike. Supported by strong household incomes and demographic growth, Roseville continues to outperform much of the greater Sacramento region in both employment stability and quality-of-life metrics.

"Sonterra represents the type of institutional-quality asset that aligns perfectly with our investment strategy — high-performing suburban communities in markets with strong demographics and barriers to new supply," said Zach Markell, Acquisitions Director, CONAM. "Sonterra further complements our existing portfolio in the Sacramento market where CONAM has been a long-time owner operator."

The acquisition of Sonterra marks another key milestone for CONAM Strategic Investments Fund IV, which targets well-located multifamily communities across high-growth U.S. markets. CONAM continues to evaluate opportunities that align with their investment strategy in Fund IV and is an active buyer within the market and is excited to continue to grow the portfolio nationally.

Media Contact:

Phase 3 Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CONAM