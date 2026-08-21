Concord Holdings Acquires Paramount Placement, a Leading Skilled-Trades Talent Solutions Platform

SWANSEA, Mass., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Holdings Management LLC ("Concord Holdings") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Paramount Placement LLC ("Paramount" or the "Company"), a leading skilled-trades talent solutions platform serving high-demand, hard-to-fill roles across the United States. Route 2 Capital Partners ("Route 2") provided debt and equity investment alongside Concord Holdings to support Paramount's next phase of growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by Steve Smith, Paramount is a specialized recruiting and staffing firm focused on licensed skilled-trades roles including HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers, welders, auto & diesel mechanics, heavy equipment operators, and CNC machinists. Headquartered in Swansea, MA with offices in Brooklyn, NY, the Company serves a highly diversified base of more than 450 customers annually across the lower 48 states ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Paramount has delivered more than 5,000 placements over the past decade for blue-collar employers where hiring delays are costly and internal recruiting capability is typically limited.

As part of the strategic partnership with Concord Holdings, Paramount's leadership team retained meaningful equity in the go-forward business. Founder Steve Smith will remain involved with the Company in a senior advisory capacity, while Nicholas Sillaro, previously the Company's Chief Operating Officer, will assume the key leadership role of President.

"Concord Holdings was built to partner with founder-led businesses like Paramount that have proven capital efficient growth, but still have significant untapped potential from technology adoption, professionalization, and inorganic strategies. We selectively invest in high-integrity leadership teams seeking an aligned, hands-on partner for the next chapter. These unique attributes, combined with structural shortages of skilled trades labor and expected infrastructure buildouts over the next decade, create the exact kind of durable growth platform we want to build around." said Patrick Conroy, Managing Partner of Concord Holdings.

"We couldn't be more excited about what this next chapter means for Paramount. The partnership with Concord Holdings allows us to strategically invest in expanding our recruiting platform while staying focused on what we do best – helping top skilled trades talent find a long-term home while simplifying the hiring efforts of our employer partners so they can focus on business growth and daily operations." said Nick Sillaro, President of Paramount Placement.

About Paramount Placement

Paramount Placement is a national skilled-trades talent solutions platform offering both direct placement and staffing solutions, focused on connecting licensed and technically skilled professionals with employers across the manufacturing, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, automotive & diesel repair, heavy equipment, machining, and industrial maintenance sectors. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Swansea, MA, Paramount has driven more than 5,000 hires for employer partners and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for five consecutive years (2022-2026). For more information, visit www.paramount-placement.com.

About Concord Holdings

Concord Holdings is an independent private investment group focused on growth-oriented recapitalizations of durable, operator-owned businesses. The firm targets essential services businesses with demonstrated operational resiliency, clear long-term growth potential, and annual earnings below $10 million. Concord Holdings was founded by Patrick Conroy who has over 15 years of experience investing in and scaling founder-led, growth-oriented services businesses with a particular emphasis on tech-enabled operations. Concord Holdings Operating Partner Kevin Donnelly is a seasoned founder with two successful institutional exits and a wealth of knowledge in developing talent within field service organizations. For more information, visit www.concord-holdings.com.

About Route 2 Capital Partners

Route 2 is a private investment firm providing flexible junior capital solutions to lower middle-market companies, primarily in the southern U.S. The firm's partners possess nearly 100 years of combined investment, transactional and operational experience. Route 2 seeks to invest in established companies with minimum annual revenues and EBITDA of $10 million and $2 million, respectively, that generate predictable and profitable cash flows. Route 2's investment proceeds will be used to execute growth and expansion plans, support business recapitalizations and facilitate management buyouts. For more information, visit www.route2capital.com.

For Further Information Contact

Patrick Conroy

Managing Partner, Concord Holdings

703-402-5437

[email protected]

Nicholas Sillaro

President, Paramount Placement

[email protected]

Spalding White

Managing Partner, Route 2 Capital Partners

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or elsewhere. Concord Holdings is not utilizing this release to provide investment or other advice, and no information disclosed herein should be relied upon for the purpose of making investment decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and there can be no assurance that historical trends will continue.

SOURCE Concord Holdings