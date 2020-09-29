Confirm BioSciences Partners with Securiport to Offer Rapid COVID-19 Testing Capabilities to Securiport's Epidemic Control System (ECS)

In 2014, the ECS version 1.0 was developed by Securiport in collaboration with local authorities to combat the Ebola crisis that struck West Africa. By applying cutting-edge biometric technology and proprietary software, the ECS version 4.0, is now able to manage COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The system can act as a stand-alone application, or it can be integrated with any existing passenger information system. ECS pre-registers, processes and tracks people who may have been exposed to the virus to curb the pandemic. The partnership with Confirm BioSciences expands ECS capabilities by including high-quality, FDA Emergency Use Authorized COVID-19 rapid testing kits from a company that earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system to handle medical devices and related services.

"Our goal is to help our government clients meet 21st century security and safety challenges with the best technologies and tools available," said Dr. Enrique Segura, President and CEO of Securiport. "Our partnership with Confirm BioSciences is a great fit during these challenging times as both companies share a strong commitment to the communities we serve. The partnership enables Securiport to provide FDA approved products and we're pleased to partner with Confirm BioSciences to make these high-quality tests available to our clients around the world."

Confirm BioSciences offers one of the few readily available, U.S.-sourced coronavirus antibody testing products that can be exported from the U.S. for international use. The rapid COVID-19 testing kits ranked high in a serological test validation project conducted by the National Institute of Health , National Cancer Institute and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease updated on May 28, 2020. Researchers noted that the testing kits offered by Confirm BioSciences are highly specific for coronavirus antibodies, effectively screening out false positives.

"We're excited about working with a world-class security solutions and services organization like Securiport to help control the spread of the virus on a global scale," said Albert Berger, CEO, Confirm BioSciences. "As governments around the world look for ways to keep travelers and citizens safe, advanced technologies like biometrics and top-quality medical testing capabilities can help them keep people protected, and we're proud to partner with Securiport on their innovative ECS program."

About Confirm BioSciences

Confirm BioSciences is a leading provider of high-quality, comprehensive screening tools and solutions across the full spectrum of health and wellness. With core competencies in testing drugs of abuse and broader health metrics, Confirm BioSciences is dedicated to providing its customers with meaningful, actionable information. The company's product portfolio ranges from instant and lab-based testing solutions for drugs of abuse, including HairConfirm® and DrugConfirm®, to HealthConfirm®, a line of testing solutions for health and wellness, with results delivered in insightful user-friendly reports. As an industry authority, Confirm educates and empowers its customers, and supports initiatives that create drug-free and healthy homes, workplaces and communities. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. For additional information, visit https://www.confirmbiosciences.com.

About Securiport:

Securiport LLC is a global leader in the design and implementation of civil aviation security, border management, immigration control, and threat assessment systems. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, Securiport partners with foreign governments from around the world to provide its proprietary Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services, a comprehensive security suite with secure biometric recognition, identification of potential security risks, criminal activity, and threat detection. For more about Securiport, visit https://securiport.com/.

