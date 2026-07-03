Conformal Coatings Market worth $2.19 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, "Conformal Coatings Market by Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, Parylene, Other types), By End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Défense, Industrial, Telecommunication, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The conformal coatings market is projected to grow from USD 1.66 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.

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Conformal Coatings Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 1.66 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.19 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 5.7%

Conformal Coatings Market Trends & Insights:

The protection of electronic assemblies from environmental hazards such as water, dust, and chemicals is becoming more essential with the increase in demand for electronics. This increase in demand for electronics has led to increased interest in using conformal coatings as a method of improving reliability and lifespan of sensitive electronic components. There is an increasing demand for conformal coatings across all industries including automotive, electronics, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial automation, healthcare and renewable energy, where electronic systems must operate in extreme conditions on a consistent and reliable basis. Manufacturers and end-users are selecting conformal coatings to provide added circuit board protection, reduce maintenance, extend the useful life of products, and minimize product failures due to environmental conditions and electrical degradation. The performance of conformal coatings continues to improve through advancements in coating formulations, selective coatings, UV cure technology, automated dispensing equipment and inspection methods. Enhanced dielectric insulation, thermal stability, chemical resistance, moisture resistance, and mechanical durability provided by these advancements enable coated electronic assemblies to endure extreme temperatures, high humidity, low humidity, vibration, salt fog, and aggressive chemical environments. These improvements are critical for the future of electric vehicles, advanced electronic systems, 5G infrastructure, renewable energy installations, industrial IoT devices and medical electronics, all of which will require operational reliability for an extended period.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of 75.1% in 2025.

By type, the acrylic segment accounted for 37.5% of the conformal coatings market in 2025.

By end-use industry, the automotive segment dominated the market in 2025, with a share of 30.7%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Dow Inc. (US) were identified as star players in the conformal coatings market given their strong share and product footprint.

Europlasma NV (Belgium), Specialty Coating Systems Inc. (US), CHT Germany GmbH (Germany), AI Technology, Inc. (US), Master Bond (US), Aculon (US), and Percision Coatings Inc. (US) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Conformal coatings are chemical-resistant, thin, solid forms of flexible material, typically applied to electronic assemblies to protect against moisture, dust, limited chemicals, corrosion, temperature fluctuations, and all other possible atmospheric contaminants. The importance of conformal coatings lies in the enhancement of reliability, durability, and life span of electronic components used in the automotive industry, consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, aerospace/defense systems, industrial automation, medical devices, and renewable energy applications. There are many different chemistries utilized for conformal coatings: acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, and parylene. Each type of conformal coating has unique performance properties and capabilities, depending on the application. Coatings can be applied to assemblies by several methods: spraying, dipping, brushing, selective coating, or vapor deposition. If applied correctly, conformal coatings create a thin (0.001 – 0.010 inch), even, protective layer. After application, the coatings are "cured" by one of many ways to achieve the required physical, electrical, and environmental performance properties. Coatings are grouped by chemistry into 5 broad categories: acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, and parylene. When correctly applied, conformal coatings prevent electrical-related failures due to corrosion, leaking current, or contamination, thus allowing electronic systems to function reliably in extreme or very harsh environments for extended periods of time.

By type, the silicone segment will witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The silicone segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR in the conformal coatings market during the forecast period. The silicone-based formulation provides excellent performance in extreme operating conditions such as very high or low temperatures, high humidity, extreme vibration, and exposure to corrosive chemicals. Silicone conformal coatings are well-suited to protect electronics that operate in these conditions, as they provide excellent thermal stability, flexibility, moisture resistance, and dielectric insulation. The silicone formulation differs from many conventional coating materials because it will maintain its ability to protect electronic assemblies over the entire temperature range rather than degrade as other conventional materials do. Therefore, silicone conformal coatings will continue to be the preferred choice for manufacturers of electronic devices that require long-term protection from these types of damage and to ensure reliable operation when operated in an industrial setting. The demand for silicone conformal coatings will continue to be driven by the increasing deployment of electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), renewable energy systems, aerospace electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, and industrial automation equipment. All these applications need added protection from environmental stressors that can cause corrosion, electrical leakage, and premature failure of sensitive electronic components over time. As the trend toward smaller electronic devices continues to grow and power densities increase, the need for a coating material that has durable protective capabilities without hindering performance will also increase. Manufacturers will increasingly recognize the importance of having durable and reliable silicone conformal coatings, and therefore, the silicone conformal coating segment of the conformal coating market is expected to have the highest growth of any type during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the telecommunication segment will record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The telecommunications segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR in the conformal coatings market during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid development of 5G networks, fiber optic communication infrastructure, edge computing facilities, and data transmission systems globally. The equipment used in telecommunications now requires increasingly complex electronic assemblies, printed circuit boards, antennas, routers, switches, and base station components that provide reliable service regardless of the weather or other external influences. The use of conformal coatings helps protect these sensitive electronic parts from factors such as humidity, dust particles, rust, saline, chemicals, and temperature variation that could jeopardize network reliability and provide operational efficiency. The increasing number of 5G base stations being installed outdoors, combined with the development of distributed communication networks, has increased the need for more advanced conformal coating solutions that can provide a longer-lasting level of protection from the elements. Furthermore, investments in cloud computing, data center development, IoT connectivity, and next-generation communications technology are increasing the demand for high-reliability electronic products that will have an extended service life. The growing availability of improved coating materials with superior dielectric insulation properties, enhanced thermal stability, and improved environmental resistance is also accelerating the growth of the overall market. Thus, the telecommunications sector is expected to be one of the most rapidly expanding end-user sectors for conformal coatings throughout the forecast period.

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Asia Pacific will record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the fastest CAGR in the conformal coatings market during the forecast period, as the electronics manufacturing sector continues to grow, automotive production increases, and more investments are made within superior communication infrastructure across the area. Major global suppliers of semiconductors, printed circuit boards (PCBs), consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, and industrial electronic systems can be found in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and other Southeast Asian nations. The fact that there has been such an increase in producing these electronic devices means that there will be more demand for conformal coatings to protect electronic components from moisture, corrosion, dust, and chemicals. There is also an increasing number of electric vehicles being produced, along with batteries and ADAS (advanced driver-assisted systems), which are automotive electronics. All these factors will lead to increased use of conformal coating technologies across the industry. In addition, the deployment of 5G networks, expansion of data centers, industrial automation, and investments in renewable energy infrastructure provide significant opportunities for electronic protection. The demand for modern conformal coatings will increase dramatically as the desire for reliability, durability, and performance in electronic assemblies continues to grow. Thus, Asia Pacific will record the highest growth rate of any region in the world conformal coatings market throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

The conformal coatings market comprises major players such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dow Inc. (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Element Solutions Inc (ESI), ALTANA AG (Germany), Chase Corp. (US), Dymax (US), and MG Chemicals (Canada) are covered in the conformal coatings market. Partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the conformal coatings market.

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