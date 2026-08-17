Connectbase and BCN Advance Customer-First Innovation in Connectivity Commerce

Strategic partnership empowers BCN, its Technology Advisors, and enterprise customers with faster access to global connectivity and technology solutions through Connectbase's Connected World

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses expand across markets and increasingly depend on digital infrastructure to compete, they expect more than connectivity. They expect trusted advisors who can navigate a rapidly evolving global technology ecosystem with speed, confidence, and transparency. Through their strategic partnership, BCN, a leading managed connectivity and technology solutions provider, and Connectbase, the Operating System for Connectivity Commerce, are helping transform how Technology Advisors and enterprise customers discover, source, and deliver managed connectivity and technology solutions across the United States and around the world through a global ecosystem of hundreds of leading network and technology providers.

By combining Connectbase's trusted location intelligence, digital collaboration, and intelligent workflows with BCN's portfolio of managed connectivity, cloud, voice, security, and technology solutions, along with access to hundreds of leading global network and technology providers, the partnership enables Technology Advisors to respond faster, simplify complex sourcing decisions, and deliver better business outcomes for customers. Whether supporting a single location, a national enterprise, or a multinational organization, BCN helps advisors deliver the right technology solutions with greater speed, confidence, and transparency.

"At BCN, we believe technology should simplify business, not complicate it," said Jeanne Duca, Chief Marketing Officer at BCN. "Our partnership with Connectbase empowers our Technology Advisors with the intelligence and visibility they need to confidently source connectivity and technology solutions wherever their customers do business. Whether a customer is expanding across the country or around the globe, we are making it easier to identify the right providers, accelerate decisions, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Through Connectbase's Connected World platform, BCN has streamlined critical stages of the sourcing lifecycle, including service qualification, provider discovery, global location intelligence, availability validation, supplier collaboration, and quote generation. The result is a more efficient process that empowers Technology Advisors with trusted data, reduces manual effort, and delivers a faster, more transparent experience from initial opportunity through solution delivery.

The partnership supports BCN's broader mission of delivering managed connectivity and technology solutions that fuel business growth and resilience. By combining digital automation with deep expertise and access to an extensive global network ecosystem, BCN enables Technology Advisors to solve increasingly complex customer requirements while reducing friction throughout the buying journey.

"Connectivity Commerce continues to evolve toward greater automation, intelligence, and collaboration," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "BCN understands that exceptional customer experiences begin by empowering the advisors and teams who serve them. Together, we are helping modernize how connectivity is bought and sold while making it easier for businesses to access the global digital infrastructure they need to grow."

As a sponsor of TCWLIVE!, BCN will share its perspective on how customer simplicity, digital transformation, and advisor enablement are reshaping the future of Connectivity Commerce.

Jeanne Duca, Chief Marketing Officer, will participate in Experience Wins: Why Customer Simplicity Drives Growth, discussing how communications providers can reduce complexity while empowering Technology Advisors to deliver faster, more personalized customer experiences.

Chris Alberding, Chief Product Officer, will join Beyond Bandwidth: Building Higher-Value Revenue Streams, exploring how providers and Technology Advisors can create greater customer value through managed technology solutions, global connectivity, strategic ecosystem partnerships, and outcome-based services that extend well beyond traditional network connectivity.

The Connected World LIVE! (TCWLIVE!) will take place September 8–11, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis Chicago. To learn more or register to attend, visit www.connectbase.com/tcwlive.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle- from discovery to order- across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

SOURCE Connectbase