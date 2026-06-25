Connected Dealer Services Relocates Headquarters to Expanded Irvine Facility to Support Continued Growth

New headquarters strengthens CDS' US-based infrastructure and expands capacity for dealer support, training, engineering, fulfillment, and long-term innovation

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Dealer Services, LLC (CDS), a leading provider of connected vehicle technology for automotive dealerships, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from 17361 Armstrong Ave. in Irvine, California, to a significantly expanded facility at 5 Goodyear, Irvine, CA 92618.

CDS expands Irvine headquarters to support dealer growth and innovation. Post this Connected Dealer Services’ expanded headquarters at 5 Goodyear in Irvine, California, reflects the company’s continued investment in U.S.-based infrastructure, dealer support, training, engineering, fulfillment, and long-term growth. CDS employees participate in one of the first training sessions held at the company’s expanded Irvine headquarters, which includes dedicated training areas designed to support employee development, dealer education, and cross-functional collaboration. A branded stairwell inside Connected Dealer Services’ new Irvine headquarters showcases updated workspace design created to support collaboration, employee engagement, and continued company growth.

The move reflects CDS' continued growth and long-term investment in the infrastructure required to support Buy Here Pay Here, independent, franchise dealership, and dealer group customers nationwide. The new headquarters is nearly three times the size of the company's previous facility and was designed to bring California-based employees together under one roof while creating additional capacity for training, operations, engineering, fulfillment, and partner collaboration.

"Over the last several years, we've continued to grow across multiple dealership segments and partner channels. As the business expanded, we reached a point where investing in additional infrastructure, training resources, and operational capacity became the right long-term decision. This facility gives us the room and resources to better support our dealers, partners, suppliers, and employees as we continue to grow," said Kristen Hale, Chief Operating Officer of Connected Dealer Services.

CDS provides connected vehicle technology through its portfolio of brands, including Advantage GPS for BHPH dealers and subprime lenders, Elo GPS for independent dealerships, and CarRx for franchise dealerships. These solutions help customers manage inventory visibility, vehicle and portfolio protection, service retention, customer engagement, and operational oversight through real-time vehicle data.

The expanded Irvine headquarters has been built to support up to three times the company's current growth and includes an enhanced training center, expanded development resources, dedicated dealer and employee training rooms, a fully equipped engineering lab, improved operational logistics flow, and additional space for collaboration and business meetings.

For dealers and partners, the new headquarters reinforces CDS' commitment to building a strong U.S.-based support infrastructure. The facility includes ample conference rooms, guest offices for visiting team members and partners, and dedicated areas designed to support onboarding, education, and cross-functional collaboration.

"Many companies experiencing this pace of growth eventually spread operations across multiple facilities," added Hale. "We made the decision to invest in a headquarters that allows our California-based teams to work together in one location while also providing a welcoming, resource-rich environment for employees outside California, visiting dealers, suppliers, and strategic partners. That collaboration becomes increasingly important as the business continues to scale."

The facility also provides an enhanced work environment for CDS employees, with open architectural elements, soaring ceilings, multiple break rooms, and expanded space for company events and team engagement. The design supports collaboration across departments while giving the company room to scale as demand continues to grow for connected vehicle, inventory protection, and dealership marketing technology.

"The investment we're making in this facility reflects our confidence in the business, our customers, and the opportunities ahead," said Hale.

About Connected Dealer Services

For nearly a decade, Connected Dealer Services, LLC (CDS) has operated a vertically integrated platform spanning hardware design, cellular connectivity, software infrastructure, consumer mobile applications, and operational support from its headquarters in Irvine, CA, serving over 2,800 dealers with 6M+ cars connected to date. CDS provides connected vehicle technology that helps auto dealerships manage inventory, reduce risk, increase service retention, and drive profitability through real-time vehicle data. CDS brands include Advantage GPS for BHPH dealers and subprime lenders, Elo GPS for independent dealerships, and CarRx for franchise dealerships. Learn more at connecteddealerservices.com.

Media Assets

Additional images and captions for this announcement are available here: CDS Headquarters Move Media Assets

SOURCE Connected Dealer Services