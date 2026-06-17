Connectivity Standards Alliance Kicks Off Unify, Where the IoT Industry Decides What Comes Next

A powerhouse lineup of visionaries, analysts, and market experts will take the stage to define what lies ahead for the IoT. Kevin Ashton, the technologist who coined the term "Internet of Things," opens with a fireside chat with Alliance President and CEO Tobin Richardson on how far the idea has come and where it goes next. A slate of influential analysts follows, delivering critical insight into the market forces redefining connected technologies.

"The Alliance and its membership are at the forefront of the open standards wave, accelerating innovation in connected things," said Tobin Richardson, Alliance President and CEO. "We built Unify to help forge the next chapter, giving decision-makers the clarity to move fast enough to be the foundation everything else gets built on."

"What makes Unify so significant is not only the technologies on display, but the collective effort required to bring them to life," said Musa Unmehopa, Alliance Board Chair and Head of Wireless Standards & Regulations at Signify. "The Alliance and its Members are proving that open standards can unlock new markets, drive deployment, and create more trusted experiences for consumers worldwide."

The Alliance Welcomes ADT and Telink to the Board of Directors

The Alliance is proud to welcome ADT and Telink as two pivotal additions to its leadership in open standards, joining a distinguished group of executives on its Board of Directors and building out an already industry-leading cadre of technology innovators. With more than 900 global Members across the entire IoT value chain, the Alliance reflects the growing demand for interoperable, scalable, and secure technologies, from silicon providers and platform companies to retailers and regulators.

"As a leader in security for more than 150 years, ADT understands what it means to protect the places people care about most. We believe the future of security is built on open standards, which are essential to realizing the full potential of the IoT. Joining the Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors lets us bring our security expertise to help shape the next generation of interoperable, scalable technologies that consumers and businesses can trust," said Gilles Drieu, Chief Technology Officer, ADT.

"Telink has been deeply engaged in [Alliance] technology and related industries since the company's start, continually striving to deliver innovative solutions that make connected living seamless and accessible. Upgrading our membership and joining the board is both an honor and a major milestone for us; it underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing open standards that foster collaboration across the industry. By contributing to the development of global interoperable standards, we aim to empower device makers, developers, and consumers alike with technologies that are reliable, secure, and future ready. This step reflects our vision of a truly connected world where smart devices work together effortlessly, creating meaningful value for households and businesses everywhere", said Wenjun Sheng, CEO of Telink.

Innovation in Action: Matter 1.6 and Product Security 1.1 Announced

Unify is where the Alliance is launching the latest advancements in its technology portfolio - moving open standards and the industry forward on interoperability, security, and large-scale IoT deployment. This year's event marks the latest releases of Matter and Product Security.

Building on the momentum of previous Matter releases, Matter 1.6 continues to expand the foundation for more intelligent, interoperable, and context-aware connected environments. This focused feature release enhances how devices interact across ecosystems, improves their ability to adapt to user preferences, and provides a deeper understanding of device status, offering greater visibility into the information consumers need to confidently manage their smart home experience.

Additionally, in response to the growing complexity of global IoT cybersecurity requirements, the release of Product Security 1.1 is the latest evolution of its Product Security Certification Program. Designed to help manufacturers navigate increasingly fragmented regulatory landscapes, version 1.1 expands the program beyond individual devices to support complete IoT systems, including apps, gateways, and remote processes, while introducing new levels of security assurance through independent testing pathways.

Architecting the Future: Aliro, Smart Energy, and Commercial Expansion

Looking ahead, the Alliance is expanding its influence into new domains with its recent launch of Aliro, the new industry-standard communication protocol designed to create a secure and consistent experience for mobile credentials, allowing smartphones and wearables to act as universal keys for doors and openings. Beyond mobile credentials, Aliro lays the foundation for a new era of connected access, streamlining entry across commercial and industrial spaces.

The Alliance continues expanding its impact in the Smart Energy sector, advancing technologies designed to optimize and automate energy delivery while supporting sustainability and decarbonization initiatives. Through ongoing enhancements to Matter and Zigbee, and a liaison agreement with OpenADR Alliance, advancement continues toward a more connected and intelligent energy ecosystem.

Commercial and industrial IoT is where the Alliance's influence is expanding fastest, with open standards enabling intelligent building automation and large-scale deployments across previously disconnected environments. As Matter adoption continues, it remains the foundation for this growth, simplifying development for manufacturers while increasing compatibility for consumers.

Driving the Next Era of IoT

As AI and the IoT increasingly converge, Unify shows how open standards turn that convergence into real-time intelligence, predictive insights, and more autonomous operation in connected systems. By convening the organizations shaping connectivity across the global value chain, the Alliance is helping transform open standards into tangible, real-world market progress. From consumer devices to commercial infrastructure, the collaboration and innovation featured throughout Unify will accelerate a more secure, scalable, and interoperable future for all.

About the Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With its Members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions, the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors is comprised of executives from ADT, Allegion, Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Bosch, CableLabs, Comcast, Espressif, Eve by ABB, Fortune Brands, Google, Haier, Huawei, IKEA, Infineon Technologies AG, LEEDARSON, Legrand, LG Electronics, Lutron Electronics, Midea, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Signify (Philips Hue and WiZ), Silicon Labs, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Telink, Tuya, and Verizon.

Learn more about the Alliance at www.csa-iot.org, and follow us on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Connectivity Standards Alliance