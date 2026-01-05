The Connectivity Standards Alliance Announces Unify, Its Inaugural Event to Define the Future of Connectivity and Interoperability

Unify will take place June 16–18, 2026, at the Hilton Austin. This event marks the Alliance's first public gathering since the launch of Matter in 2022, and registration opens today.

Tickets for Unify 2026

Momentum builds where people gather, and this not-to-be-missed event explores technologies shaping the future of interoperability. Unify is intentional by design - the result is a dynamic, one-of-a-kind environment where organizations gain a comprehensive view of progress across the IoT.

Unify convenes device manufacturers, platform providers, chip vendors, developers, retailers, integrators, and regulators in one location to foster stronger, lasting alignment. Attendees will engage with stakeholders who impact global markets, gaining insights and building relationships, positioning organizations to grow with purpose.

"Unify is a defining moment for the IoT community," said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance. "Connectivity, collaboration, and interoperability continue to accelerate the market and drive real progress in open standards. Unify will bring leaders together and offer a place to share insight, network with like-minded industry leaders, experience technology in action, and influence the next moves in the industry. The possibilities are substantial, and Unify provides a powerful venue to collaborate and pursue the future of connected things."

Unify brings together the global community to:

Showcase real-world implementations of Matter, Zigbee, and Aliro across diverse device brands, structured around cross-vendor demonstrations in multiple environments.

Attend keynotes and sessions exploring how evolving capabilities in AI, edge technology, and automation shape smart spaces and energy systems, with guidance on secure-by-design development, certification, and regulatory shifts. The main stage includes: Jennifer Kent, Ph.D., SVP & Principal Analyst at Parks Associates, on " What the Market Wants: Analyst Insights on IoT's Next Wave . Jennifer Tuohy, Senior Reviewer, Smart Home, The Verge, moderating a panel on " Shaping the Next Era: Ecosystem Leaders on the Future of Open Standards. Bill Curtis, Principal Analyst, IoT and Edge - Moor Insights & Strategy, on " Connected Futures: How Emerging Markets Will Shape Global IoT. "

Gain insights from partner organizations, including a panel featuring leaders from Wi-Fi Alliance, Thread Group, and Bluetooth SIG, along with leading analysts tracking future trends and markets.

Cultivate lasting relationships by bringing the IoT value chain together through receptions, breakfasts, and purpose-built networking moments, creating space to meet peers, exchange ideas, and explore new collaborations with real growth potential.

Procured media briefings bringing leading reporters and analysts into the room, highlighting key announcements, amplifying demonstrated solutions, and enhancing visibility for participating companies.

The support of Unify's Meeting Sponsor Silicon Labs, alongside Welcome Reception Sponsor Nordic Semiconductor, Networking and Demo Reception Sponsor NXP Semiconductors, and our Liaison Sponsor Thread Group underscores the strong industry commitment to advancing open standards through collective engagement.

Unify is a premier public-facing event designed to extend the value of the Alliance beyond its Members and open the conversation to a broader community of innovators, developers, and enterprises. With an intentional focus on open standards, interoperability, and what comes next for the IoT, this event delivers direct access to the technologies, experts, and perspectives driving the industry's direction. It is where ideas turn into action, connections accelerate progress, and adopters gain the clarity and momentum to develop products faster, scale smarter, and bring interoperable solutions to life, transforming the way we live, work, and play. The next chapter of the IoT is taking shape, and Unify is where it comes together.

Explore event details and purchase tickets today at unify-iot.org.

