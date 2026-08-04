Conner Industries Appoints Brigadier General Blaine D. Holt to Board of Directors

Appointment Strengthens Strategic Leadership in Aerospace, Defense, Logistics, and Advanced Manufacturing

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Industries, Inc., the leading provider of industrial packaging solutions and industrial wood products, today announced the appointment of Brigadier General (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt to its Board of Directors.

General Holt brings more than three decades of leadership across military operations, logistics, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, emerging technologies, and executive management. His career includes senior leadership positions within the United States Air Force, NATO, and multiple commercial technology and aerospace organizations.

Brigadier General (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt, Conner Industries Board Member

Throughout his military career, Holt directed complex global logistics operations supporting U.S. and allied forces, including serving as Director of Logistics for United States European Command and as the United States Deputy Military Representative to NATO. Following his military service, he has served in executive leadership roles as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer across aerospace, advanced materials, artificial intelligence, and aviation companies.

His appointment further strengthens Conner's Board as the company continues expanding its industrial packaging platform while increasing its focus on aerospace, defense, and other highly regulated manufacturing markets.

"General Holt brings an exceptional combination of strategic leadership, logistics expertise, and experience supporting some of the world's most complex supply chains," said David Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of Conner Industries. "His perspective will be invaluable as we continue expanding our capabilities, strengthening customer relationships, and pursuing long-term growth opportunities across aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing."

Holt currently serves as President of Factor X Research Group at Xeriant Inc., where he helps evaluate and commercialize emerging technologies across aerospace, advanced materials, propulsion, and defense applications. He is also the founder of Irascible Strategic Advisors and has previously served as Chief Executive Officer of AI supply chain software company Alchemai, President of Million Air and American Jet International, and Chief Operating Officer of Braidy Industries.

"I am honored to join the Board of Conner Industries," said General Holt. "Conner has built an outstanding reputation for serving manufacturers with high-quality industrial packaging solutions while continuing to invest in new capabilities and markets. I look forward to working alongside the Board and leadership team as the company continues building on that momentum."

General Holt's appointment follows a series of strategic milestones for Conner Industries, including the recent appointment of former Sonoco Chief Operating Officer Rodger Fuller to its Board of Directors and the addition of Kevin Kenjarski as Chief Revenue Officer. This year also marks Conner's 45th anniversary, highlighted by formal recognition from the U.S. Congress, the Texas House of Representatives, the City of Fort Worth, and Tarrant County for the company's long-standing contributions to American manufacturing and industrial supply chains.

About Conner Industries, Inc.

Conner Industries, Inc. is the leading provider of industrial packaging solutions and industrial wood in the United States. The company specializes in industrial lumber and fully assembled custom pallets, crates, and packaging solutions utilizing wood, foam, corrugate, and plastic, as well as a wide variety of services tailored to customer needs.

With experienced sales teams, subject matter experts, and packaging engineers, Conner serves customers nationwide from multiple plant locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, and Florida. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Conner designs and delivers industrial packaging solutions built around each customer's products, operations, and supply chain requirements.

Learn more at connerpackaging.com and connerindustries.com.

Media Contact

Rob Cox

[email protected]

469-855-4079

SOURCE Conner Industries