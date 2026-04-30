Conner Industries Appoints Former Sonoco COO Rodger Fuller to Board of Directors

Addition Strengthens Packaging and Operational Leadership as Conner Expands Industrial Platform

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Industries, Inc., a leading provider of industrial packaging solutions and industrial wood products, today announced the appointment of Rodger Fuller to its Board of Directors.

Fuller recently retired as Chief Operating Officer of Sonoco, where he led global consumer and industrial operations, supply management, information technology, and automation and robotics. Over his career, he held multiple senior leadership roles across Sonoco's packaging and industrial businesses, with a strong focus on operational execution and performance.

Rodger Fuller, Conner Industries Board Member

Fuller's appointment strengthens Conner's Board as the company continues to scale its industrial packaging platform and expand capabilities across wood, foam, corrugate, and plastics.

"Rodger brings deep experience in packaging, operations, and large-scale manufacturing environments," said David Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of Conner Industries. "As we continue to grow our industrial packaging business and invest in operational excellence, his perspective will be invaluable in helping us execute at a higher level and deliver more value to our customers."

Fuller has already begun engaging with Conner's leadership team and operations, including time spent at key facilities where teams are integrating AI, automation, and real-time visibility into day-to-day operations to improve throughput, quality, and consistency.

"I've been impressed with Conner's growth, its operational footprint, and its commitment to serving customers across multiple packaging materials," said Rodger Fuller. "The opportunity to help guide the company as it continues to expand its packaging capabilities and scale its platform is an exciting one."

Fuller's appointment follows the recent hiring of Kevin Kenjarski as Chief Revenue Officer, further strengthening Conner's leadership team as the company builds a more disciplined and scalable commercial engine.

The announcement also comes as Conner celebrates 45 years in business, with recent recognition from the U.S. Congress, the Texas House of Representatives, and local officials in Fort Worth and Tarrant County for its long-standing support of American manufacturing and industrial supply chains.

About Conner Industries, Inc.

Conner Industries, Inc. is a leading provider of industrial packaging solutions and industrial wood in the United States. The company specializes in industrial lumber and fully assembled custom pallets, crates, and packaging solutions utilizing wood, foam, corrugate, and plastic, as well as a wide variety of services tailored to customer needs.

With experienced sales teams, subject matter experts, and packaging engineers, Conner serves customers nationwide from multiple plant locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, and Florida. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Conner delivers industrial packaging and wood solutions customers can count on.

Learn more at connerpackaging.com and connerindustries.com.

Media Contact

Rob Cox

[email protected]

469-855-4079

SOURCE Conner Industries