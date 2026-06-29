Consano Bio Highlights Scientific Advisory Board for C-1101, a Potential First-in-Class, Non-Opioid Therapy in Development for Chronic Sciatica

Board brings deep expertise in pain medicine, regulatory strategy, biologics manufacturing, and hematological research to guide the company's first-in-class program

Advisory support includes former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, M.D., MPH, and interventional orthopedics pioneer Christopher Centeno, M.D.

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consano Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics designed to address serious painful orthopedic conditions, today highlighted the role of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) in guiding the company's scientific and clinical strategy as it advances C-1101, the company's potential first-in-class, disease-modifying, non-opioid therapy for painful chronic lumbosacral radiculopathy (LSR), or chronic sciatica.

Consano's Scientific Advisory Board brings the multidisciplinary expertise needed to advance a novel biologic therapy through clinical development, with perspective across clinical strategy, regulatory execution, pain medicine, and biologics manufacturing. External advisors, including Jerome Adams, M.D., MPH, former U.S. Surgeon General and board-certified anesthesiologist, and Christopher Centeno, M.D., a recognized leader in interventional and regenerative orthopedics, further strengthen the Company's clinical and scientific perspective.

"Chronic sciatica represents one of the largest unmet needs in the U.S. and it demands both scientific innovation and disciplined execution," said Andrew Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Consano Bio. "We are fortunate to work with a Scientific Advisory Board and external advisors whose clinical, scientific, and development expertise is helping guide C-1101 as we advance in the clinic and pursue our goal of developing a disease-modifying, non-opioid therapy for patients who currently have few effective options."

External advisors who provide strategic and clinical guidance to Consano Bio include:

Jerome Adams, former U.S. Surgeon General, M.D., MPH, is an anesthesiologist and public health leader with deep experience addressing major national health challenges, including the opioid crisis.

Christopher J. Centeno, M.D., is a recognized leader in regenerative medicine and interventional orthobiologics and serves as Chief Medical Officer of Regenexx.

"Chronic sciatica remains an area where patients too often cycle through temporary symptom management without therapies designed to address the underlying cause of the condition," said Dr. Adams. "There is a compelling need for non-opioid, disease-modifying approaches that can improve outcomes for patients while helping reduce reliance on palliative, symptom-focused approaches. Consano's work with C-1101 is highly aligned with that need, and I am pleased to support the company as it advances this important program."

Members of Consano Bio's Scientific Advisory Board include:

Susan Stewart, JD, LL.M, RAC, FRAPS, a regulatory affairs and quality assurance leader with more than 35 years of experience guiding global regulatory strategies for drugs and biologics.

Mihir Kamdar, MD, a Pain Medicine and Palliative Care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and faculty member at Harvard Medical School.

Ralph Vassallo, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Vitalant, with decades of leadership in transfusion medicine, donor health, and blood-based therapeutic science.

Li Malmberg, PhD, a veteran chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) executive with nearly 30 years of experience in biologics development and manufacturing.

"I am thrilled to be part of Consano Bio's Scientific Advisory Board at such a pivotal phase in the company's growth," stated Mihir Kamdar, MD. "There is a profound need for better treatments in the field of lumbosacral radiculopathy. Consano's work with C-1101 represents a promising approach to that need, and, along with my fellow board members, I look forward to utilizing our collective clinical and scientific expertise to help lead this innovation for the many patients affected by chronic pain."

Together, the Scientific Advisory Board supports Consano Bio's mission to transform the treatment of painful and debilitating orthopedic conditions through a new class of multi-protein therapeutics.

About Chronic Lumbosacral Radiculopathy (LSR)

Chronic, painful LSR, or chronic sciatica, is a chronic lower back pain condition caused by damage or irritation of spinal nerve roots in the lower back, leading to radiating pain, numbness, and weakness from the spine into the leg. There are no FDA-approved pharmaceutical treatments for chronic sciatica despite its prevalence and widespread societal and economic impact.

About C-1101

C-1101 is Consano Bio's lead investigational clinical candidate and the first pharmaceutical therapy of its kind: a novel, platelet-derived multi-protein biologic therapeutic. It is designed to treat LSR, or chronic sciatica, by modulating inflammation and stimulating and enhancing cellular repair at the site of injury. The product contains consistent concentrations of cytokines, growth factors, and matrix proteins designed to help trigger the body's natural healing response. Delivered via an epidural injection, C-1101 is intended to provide supraphysiologic concentrations of these proteins directly to the site of nerve injury.

About Consano Bio

Consano Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of painful and debilitating orthopedic conditions through a new class of multi-protein biologic therapeutics. Founded in 2023, the company is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, visit www.consanobio.com.

Contacts

Consano Bio

Rahul Bansal

VP, Finance & Investor Relations

[email protected]

(908) 230-6689

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

(231) 632-0002

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Casey McDonald

(646) 577-8520

[email protected]

SOURCE Consano Bio