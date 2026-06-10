Consano Bio to Present Clinical Development of C-1101 for Chronic Sciatica at 2026 BIO International Convention

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Consano Bio

Jun 10, 2026, 10:33 ET

The company recently announced initiation of a Phase 1 trial for C-1101, a potential first-in-class, non-opioid therapy for chronic sciatica

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consano Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics designed to address serious pain conditions, today announced that Andrew Hall, Chief Executive Officer will present at BIO International Convention, being held June 22-25, 2026, in San Diego, California.

Presentation Details:

Event:

2026 BIO International Convention

Date and Time:

Monday, June 22 3:30 PM Theater 1

Location:

San Diego Convention Center

Presenter:

Andrew Hall, Chief Executive Officer

During the conference, Mr. Hall will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners, showcasing the company's business and clinical development strategy and anticipated milestones.

The company recently initiated Phase 1 clinical trial of C-1101 (C-1101-101, NCT07264270) in patients with painful lumbosacral radiculopathy (LSR), also known as chronic sciatica. C-1101 is a platelet-derived, multi-protein therapeutic designed to be delivered locally to the site of nerve injury. By targeting the inflammatory and biological processes that contribute to persistent nerve damage, Consano aims to develop a disease-modifying approach that addresses the root causes of chronic sciatica rather than masking symptoms.

About Consano Bio
Consano Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of painful and debilitating orthopedic conditions through a new class of multi-protein biologic therapeutics. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, visit www.consanobio.com.

Contacts:

Consano Bio
Rahul Bansal
VP, Finance & Investor Relations
[email protected]
(908) 230-6689

Investor Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
David Irish
(231) 632-0002
[email protected]

Media Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Casey McDonald
(646) 577-8520
[email protected]

SOURCE Consano Bio

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