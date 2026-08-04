Conscientia Health Positions Itself as a National Hybrid Care Platform, Integrating AI to Scale Outcomes-Driven Mental Health and Primary Care

Company advances clinician-led model with technology that supports consistency, access, and measurable results across 50 states

NEW YORK , Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscientia Health today announced its formal positioning as a national hybrid care platform delivering integrated mental health and primary care. The move reflects the company's expansion of multi-state operations, virtual primary care capabilities, and the growing use of clinician-driven artificial intelligence to support care quality and scalability.

Conscientia Health operates a hybrid model that combines in-person and telehealth services. The platform integrates psychiatric care with primary care, enabling coordinated treatment of both mental and physical health under one system. The company is actively expanding its physical footprint in New Jersey and New York while strengthening nationwide virtual access.

A core element of the platform strategy is the use of artificial intelligence tools designed to support; not replace clinicians. These tools assist with clinical decision support, care consistency, documentation efficiency, and proactive patient engagement. The approach aims to increase clinician productivity while preserving the high-touch, personalized care that defines the organization's results.

Conscientia Health reports strong clinical performance, including hospitalization rates under 0.1% and a 99.8% success rate in reducing suicide risk through structured check-ins and evidence-based protocols. Patient satisfaction consistently measures 4.9 out of 5.

"We are deliberate about building systems that can scale without sacrificing quality," said Dr. Simbiat Adighije, Founder and CEO of Conscientia Health. "By combining clinician expertise with thoughtfully applied AI and a hybrid delivery model, we are creating infrastructure that expands access while protecting the outcomes our patients depend on. This is not just growth in locations—it is the development of a platform designed for national reach."

The company continues to invest in multi-state licensing, standardized clinical protocols, and technology that supports rapid onboarding of clinicians and markets. These elements form the foundation of its platform approach, distinguishing it from traditional practice models and pure telehealth marketplaces.

Conscientia Health serves a growing patient population with conditions including ADHD, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, grief, and related needs, while expanding integrated primary care services that address the connection between mental and physical health.

About Conscientia Health Conscientia Health is a national hybrid care platform delivering integrated mental health and primary care. The company combines clinician-led expertise, technology-enabled systems including clinician-driven AI, and proven clinical outcomes to expand high-quality, whole-person care across all 50 states.

SOURCE Conscientia Health