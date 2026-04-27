Conscientia Health Launches Virtual Primary Care Services - A Groundbreaking Breakthrough in AI-Powered Integrative Telehealth Uniting Mental and Physical Health For Whole Person Care Under One Virtual Roof.

Conscientia Health Delivers Coordinated Whole-Person Care to 15,000+ Existing Mental Health Patients Across 73 Locations in 50 States and 20 Local NJ Sites.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscientia Health, the rapidly scaling, clinician led leader in mental health innovation, today officially launched its comprehensive virtual Primary Care services, introducing a fully integrated telehealth model powered by cutting-edge AI-driven tools and proprietary technology platforms that enable clinicians to seamlessly treat both mental and physical health under one coordinated virtual roof.

Primary Care Flyer

This launch marks a major breakthrough in telehealth, leveraging heavy investment in advanced technology to eliminate the traditional silos that have long fragmented care. Building on its established base of tens of thousands of patients already receiving mental health services, Conscientia Health now delivers true "whole-person care" featuring preventive and routine care, chronic condition management, same-day illness visits, behavioral health integration, and personalized treatment plans — all supported by AI-powered predictive analytics, real-time data integration, and seamless clinician collaboration tools that give providers instant access to unified patient records across disciplines.

"For too long, patients have been forced to navigate separate mental and physical health systems that rarely communicate — a separation that has perpetuated stigma around mental health," said Dr. Simbiat Adighije, Founder and CEO of Conscientia Health. "Our new virtual Primary Care platform changes the game by delivering one team, one coordinated plan, powered by sophisticated AI tools that allow our clinicians to seamlessly integrate mental and physical health data in real time. By normalizing mental health as an essential part of overall primary care, this model significantly reduces stigma, making care more approachable and accessible. This technology-driven approach provides predictive insights, proactive interventions, and personalized care recommendations so nothing gets missed. It directly aligns with global best practices for integrated people-centered health services endorsed by the World Health Organization and the evidence-based frameworks promoted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the American Psychological Association. As highlighted in my Forbes feature on transforming mental healthcare through innovation and accessibility, Conscientia Health continues to pioneer accessible, high-impact solutions that put patients first."

All-in-One Integrative Care Features Include:

- Preventive & routine care

- Chronic condition management

- Same-day illness visits

- Behavioral health integration

- Personalized care plans

Powered by AI and Advanced Technology: Conscientia Health's heavy emphasis on technology equips clinicians with AI-powered tools that analyze integrated datasets, flag potential health risks across both mental and physical domains, streamline workflows, and enable real-time collaboration — resulting in faster, more precise, and more effective whole-person care.

This launch fundamentally transforms the healthcare system by reducing care fragmentation, improving chronic disease outcomes, lowering overall costs through prevention and early intervention, dramatically increasing patient satisfaction and access — and reducing the stigma associated with seeking mental health support by embedding it naturally within routine primary care.

With 20 local locations in New Jersey and a national footprint of 73 locations spanning all 50 states, Conscientia Health is positioned as one of the fastest-growing, most technologically advanced hybrid healthcare organizations in the country. It delivers the same coordinated, whole-person approach long associated with elite systems like Mayo Clinic or Kaiser Permanente — but with the convenience, speed, scalability, and AI-enhanced precision of modern telehealth, setting a new standard that surpasses platforms like Teladoc Health, Amwell, or One Medical.

Ready to experience integrated mental and primary care powered by AI?

Book Your Appointment Now (same-day and next-day virtual or hybrid appointments available). Visit www.ConscientiaHealth.com or scan the QR code on our new Primary Care campaign materials.

About Conscientia Health

Conscientia Health is a patient-first, clinician led healthcare organization dedicated to delivering integrated mental and physical health services through innovative, AI-powered telehealth and hybrid care models. With a growing national footprint and a mission to keep "Your Health In Mind," Conscientia Health serves thousands of patients with compassionate, evidence-based, "Whole-Person Care Under One Roof"

SOURCE Conscientia Health