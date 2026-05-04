Consello Appoints Olivia Pirovano as Global Chief Strategy Officer

Pirovano brings more than two decades of international experience across strategy, operations, and asset management to support Consello's growing advisory capabilities

LONDON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investment platform, today announced the appointment of Olivia Pirovano as Global Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Pirovano will help shape the firm's global strategy and advise clients on their most important priorities as part of Consello's integrated advisory platform.

Pirovano joins Consello as the firm continues to expand its leadership team to meet growing demand from CEOs and boards for senior, operator-led advice. She brings more than two decades of experience, having advised some of the world's largest companies on mergers and acquisitions and investor relations, and worked across North and South America, the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Over the course of her career, Pirovano has built a track record of helping organizations navigate complex challenges, drive operational transformation and accelerate growth across sectors and markets. She most recently served as the Global Head of Strategic Initiatives at Teneo and previously served as President of African Innovations, a payments processing solutions company. Earlier in her career, she led the Market Intelligence Research Team and served as Director of Strategy and Communications at Financial Dynamics.

Pirovano will be based in Consello's London office.

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London and Abu Dhabi.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Risk; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

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SOURCE Consello