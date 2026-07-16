NHL Hall of Famer Mark Messier Reflects on How Constant Evolution Shaped One of the Greatest Careers in Hockey

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Grey Matter, Mark Messier, NHL Hall of Famer and six-time Stanley Cup winner, reflects on his 26 years in hockey and the perspective he gained along the way. Drawing on what he learned over the course of his professional journey, Messier explores the question nearly every leader faces: when the role that made you successful is no longer the role your team needs, are you willing to change?

NHL Hall of Famer, Mark Messier, joins Consello's Declan Kelly on Grey Matter.

The Grey Matter conversation with Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly, covers the wisdom Messier gained from the many chapters of his storied career, from years spent alongside Wayne Gretzky, the NHL's all-time leading scorer and assist producer, to a historic end to the Rangers' 54-year championship drought, one of the longest in professional sports. As the only NHL athlete to have captained two different franchises to championships, Messier reinvented himself time and again, adjusting both his style of play and his leadership approach.

At only 19, Messier began training his mind as deliberately as his body, structuring his approach to meet the mental and physical demands of professional athletics. The episode offers a look into how that effort created the framework for Messier's leadership on and off the ice. Messier credits his success to an in-depth understanding of what separated a good teammate from a great one, as well as his philosophy of surrendering to the team as the highest form of leadership.

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Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

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