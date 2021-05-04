Consequence Appoints Gab Ginsberg as Managing Editor

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consequence (https://consequence.net) is pleased to announce new editorial management led by the appointment of Gab Ginsberg as Managing Editor. Starting May 3rd, Ginsberg will be charged with leading, developing and executing the publication's editorial strategy across all verticals.

Ginsberg brings a decade's worth of publishing experience to Consequence, having previously served as a Senior Editor at Billboard and as the Music Editor at Hollywood Life. Under her leadership, Consequence will expand its premium content offerings across music, film and television, with a focus on thought-provoking interviews, digital cover stories, videos, and audio, as well as a new members' section. The goal, as it's always been, is to provide top-tier informative and engaging content while bridging the gap between the pop culture underground and the mainstream.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era for Consequence under the leadership of Gab Ginsberg," says Founder and Publisher Alex Young. "Gab is an incredible leader and communicator, with immense passion for journalism. We hold the same vision of what a music and pop culture publication should be in 2021, and I look forward to working with her to further Consequence's position as an essential voice in the industry."

"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to lead the talented team of writers and editors at Consequence," says Ginsberg. "Over fifteen years, Consequence has cemented itself as a trusted destination for entertainment news, interviews and criticism, while enduring as the largest independent player in the industry. During this exciting and transformative time for Consequence, I can't wait to work with the team to bring it to the next level."

Ben Kaye, who most recently served as a Senior Editor and Integrated Content Strategist at Consequence, has ascended to the title of Editorial Director. Kaye will work alongside Ginsberg to develop and execute Consequence's editorial strategy.

"As one of our longest tenured staffers, Ben knows the ins and outs of both Consequence and the industry like few others," Young adds. "He has long been an instrumental player in the growth of Consequence, but now he'll have the long-deserved opportunity to oversee Consequence's operations alongside Gab."

"11 years ago, I started writing news stories for Consequence of Sound as an evening editor," says Kaye. "Since then, I've watched this independent publication grow into a go-to destination for pop culture, proudly playing my part along the way. To now be sitting side-by-side with Gab and Alex guiding Consequence into this new era is what I've been working towards my entire career, and I can't wait to get started."

Consequence's new editorial management team coincides with the publication's rebrand and website relaunch in April 2021. Initially founded in 2007 as a music publication, Consequence has evolved its coverage scope over the last decade to include film, television, and pop culture coverage. The publication recently rebranded itself from Consequence of Sound to Consequence to better reflect its current coverage scope.

About Consequence

Consequence (formerly known as Consequence of Sound) is an independent digital publication featuring news, editorials, and reviews, covering the worlds of music, movies, television, and more. Established in 2007, Consequence is visited by more than 8.5 million unique visitors monthly and ranks among the most visited and engaged digital pop culture publications. Consequence is based in New York, and is owned and operated by Consequence Media (https://consequencemedia.com).

