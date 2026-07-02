Conservative Chartbuster: Another major hit from Real America's Music beats the top pop hits of the day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real America's Music is proud to announce that Steve Gruber and the Freedom Project's debut song, "One Nation," was the most downloaded song on iTunes Christian chart and second most downloaded song on the All Genre chart, outpacing artists such as Taylor Swift and Jelly Roll.

"We couldn't be more proud of our own Steve Gruber and his bandmates, the Freedom Project," said LJ Fino, President of Real America's Music at Performance One Media. "Since the release of "One Nation," we are ecstatic at how well it's been received, especially during Freedom 250."

Steve Gruber is a long-standing host of America's Voice Live and The Steve Gruber Show on Real America's Voice and plays drums for the group. Gruber was a guest this morning on War Room with Steve Bannon, where Bannon boasted that "During her wedding week, Taylor Swift has been overtaken by 'One Nation!'"

Since its launch in September 2025, Real America's Music has quickly become a major force in the music industry, producing multiple records that have charted on Billboard. Among these are "Anthem of the Free," which reached No. 1 on Billboard as the inaugural release. Additional releases, include "God, Grit & Guns," "The Somali Waltz," and "The Boss,".

Real America's Music is a product of Real America's Voice that is the home for bold, independent artists who refuse to follow the rules of today's mainstream entertainment industry.

Real America's Music artists can be heard on iTunes/Apple Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, and other music-listening applications and platforms.

SOURCE Real America's Music