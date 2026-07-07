"One Nation" Soars up Billboard charts for Real America's Music

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest song released by Real America's Music, "One Nation" by Steve Gruber and the Freedom Project, debuted at #6 on Billboard's digital song sales chart, making it the top "new" song across all genres.

"Billboard has long been the standard for tracking the success of songs across the industry and we are thrilled to see one of our patriotic songs climb their charts so quickly," said LJ Fino, President of Real America's Music at Performance One Media.

"Clearly this is the kind of music Americans want to hear — especially on a holiday weekend when folks are listening to music while celebrating our nation's 250th birthday," Fino added. "Steve Gruber and the Freedom Project have tapped into what makes people tap their feet and moves them emotionally when they hear this song."

Since its launch in September 2025, Real America's Music has quickly become a major force in the music industry, producing multiple records that have charted on Billboard. Among these are "Anthem of the Free," which reached No. 1 on Billboard as the inaugural release. Additional releases include "God, Grit & Guns," "The Somali Waltz," and "The Boss."

Real America's Music, a sister company of Real America's Voice, is the home for bold, independent artists who refuse to follow the rules of today's mainstream entertainment industry.

Real America's Music artists can be heard on iTunes/Apple Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, and other music-listening applications and platforms.

SOURCE Real America's Music