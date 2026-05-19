Bristow Spotlights Advanced Air Mobility Milestones and Safety Performance in 2025 Sustainability Report

Completed 4,416 search and rescue missions, logging 15,861 operating hours and assisting or rescuing 784 people globally

Reduced lost workdays by 13 percent year-over-year, reinforcing Bristow's Target Zero culture

Conducted over 100 electric aircraft flights totaling more than 7,000 nautical miles in Norway in partnership with BETA Technologies

Secured early delivery positions for 12 next-generation advanced air mobility aircraft

Lowered Scope 1 carbon intensity per flight hour from 1.88 to 1.76 and advanced environmental management systems

Introduced a new Supplier Code of Conduct and supported Company-wide responsible AI training

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced the release of its annual Sustainability Report, highlighting significant achievements in advanced air mobility (AAM), safety performance, environmental stewardship, governance, and community engagement.

"Sustainability is part of how we operate every day, including how we manage risk, support our people, serve customers, and position the Company for the future," said Bristow President and CEO Chris Bradshaw. "In 2025, that work was especially evident in our advanced air mobility achievements, where we applied our safety culture and operational discipline to emerging aviation technologies, while continuing to deliver strong performance across search and rescue (SAR), environmental management, governance, and community engagement."

Safety remains Bristow's number one Core Value and the foundation of its business. In 2025, the Company reduced lost workdays by 13 percent compared with the prior year, reflecting the discipline, training, and culture behind its Target Zero commitment. Bristow's global SAR operations further underscored its mission-driven impact, with teams completing 4,416 missions, logging 15,861 operating hours, and assisting or rescuing 784 people worldwide.

One of the report's leading highlights is Bristow's growing role in advanced air mobility. In Norway, the Company completed a first-of-its-kind flight campaign with BETA Technologies' all-electric eCTOL aircraft in the International Test Arena for Zero- and Low-Emission Aviation, conducting 103 flights totaling more than 7,000 nautical miles. The campaign also included the qualification of Bristow's first AAM pilot and engineer. The Company further expanded its position in this market through partnerships and early delivery positions for 12 aircraft, including a Pre-Delivery Payment agreement with Electra that secures the first delivery slot for Electra's EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft, subject to aircraft certification. These efforts support Bristow's long-term strategy to safely commercialize next-generation aviation solutions.

"Our flight campaign with BETA Technologies demonstrates how Bristow is applying its operational discipline and safety-first culture to emerging aviation technologies," said Bradshaw. "Completing more than 100 electric aircraft flights across thousands of nautical miles moves us closer to commercializing lower-emission aviation solutions while maintaining the reliability and performance critical for eventual aircraft certification. Along with our Pre-Delivery Payment agreement for Electra's EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft, we have a lot to be excited about."

On environmental performance, Bristow improved the quality of its emissions data and lowered Scope 1 carbon intensity per flight hour from 1.88 to 1.76. The Company also achieved ISO 14001 certification for its Ireland operations during its first full year of operations there.

Bristow also advanced its commitment to ethical business practices by introducing a new Supplier Code of Conduct, enhancing supplier and human rights expectations, and supporting Company-wide training on the use of AI tools and platforms. These efforts are part of Bristow's broader governance framework and commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth.

Community engagement also remained a priority in 2025. Through the Bristow Uplift program, the Company contributed more than $700,000 to local organizations and initiatives, supporting communities where its employees live and work.

Bristow's 2025 Sustainability Report aligns with globally recognized frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website at: https://www.bristowgroup.com/sustainability-report-2025

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. We primarily provide aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Our aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad hoc helicopter services. Our offshore energy customers charter our helicopters primarily to transport personnel to, from and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. Our government customers primarily outsource SAR activities whereby we operate specialized helicopters and provide highly trained personnel. Our other services include fixed-wing transportation services through a regional airline in Australia and dry-leasing aircraft to third-party operators in support of other industries and geographic markets.

Our core business of providing aviation services to leading global energy companies and government entities provides us with geographic and customer diversity that helps mitigate risks associated with a single market or customer. We currently have customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Ireland, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("U.S.").

SOURCE Bristow Group