Constant Contact Appoints Megan Anderson as Chief Customer Officer

Industry veteran brings decades of customer experience leadership to accelerate growth for Constant Contact's small business community

WALTHAM, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact, a leading digital marketing partner trusted by small businesses and nonprofits, today announced the appointment of Megan Anderson as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Anderson will oversee customer success, support, experience, and community and will champion the needs of the business owners and organizations that rely on Constant Contact every day.

Anderson joins Constant Contact with an exceptional track record of scaling customer organizations and driving measurable outcomes through best-in-class customer experience. Her appointment reflects the company's ongoing commitment to putting customers at the center of everything it does.

"Megan's belief that customer experience — whether through support, community, or expert guidance that helps you get more from your marketing — as a strategic differentiator is exactly how we see it too," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "Our award-winning customer service and the community of small business owners who champion each other every day aren't just things worth protecting: they're competitive advantages worth building upon. Megan gets that. And so will the small business owners who feel the difference."

Anderson brings deep expertise across some of the world's most respected customer-focused organizations. Most recently, she served as Chief Customer Officer at Toast, the restaurant and retail technology company. Prior to that, she was a member of the executive team at Booking.com, where she launched the alternative accommodation business and then led Global Partner and Customer Services—overseeing more than 9,000 agents supporting customers and accommodation partners across 32 languages. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles as a private equity operating partner at Berkshire Partners and as a management consultant at Bain & Company.

"I've spent my career believing that customer experience isn't a cost center — it's the most tangible touchpoint of your brand," said Megan Anderson, Chief Customer Officer at Constant Contact. "Small businesses are the most resilient, most resourceful people in the economy, and they deserve support that matches that. Constant Contact has built something rare: an award-winning customer service team who shows up for our customers every day. That's not a feature. That's a foundation — and I'm here to build on it."

Anderson's focus will include Constant Contact's thriving online community where entrepreneurs exchange ideas, share strategies, and support one another's growth. With Anderson at the helm of customer experience, the company looks forward to deepening its investment in this vibrant network and expanding the resources and conversations that help members thrive.

Anderson brings a collaborative, cross-functional approach to leadership and translates customer insights into better products, improved profitability, and high-performing teams. She is a California native now living in the greater Boston area with her husband and children.

About Constant Contact: Constant Contact is the AI-powered marketing partner for small businesses and nonprofits. For more than 30 years, the company has helped entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders run smarter marketing. Today, it combines AI-driven content creation, intelligent audience targeting, and plain-English insights in one unified platform across email, social, SMS, and events. By doing the heavy lifting for entrepreneurs, Constant Contact gives every business owner the capability of a full marketing team — without needing one. Learn more at constantcontact.com.

SOURCE Constant Contact, Inc.