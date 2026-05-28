Constant Contact Earns 2026-2027 Great Place To Work Certification™

WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact, the AI-powered marketing partner for small businesses and nonprofits, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the first time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Constant Contact. This year, 80% of employees said it's a great place to work – 23 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Chief People Officer Mary Rusterholz. "We understand that certification isn't automatic and it isn't easy. By earning this recognition in our first year of consideration reflects something most of us at Constant Contact feel every day: that this is a special place to work. I'm honored to work alongside this team in building a driven and caring culture that places flexibility and trust in our employees, who make Constant Contact a place people are proud to be a part of."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Constant Contact stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

At Constant Contact, we believe the best work happens when people feel seen, supported, and challenged to grow. We cultivate an environment where professional development isn't a program, but it's built into how we work every day. Through leadership development investments and tools that foster meaningful communication between employees, our teams share a common language that deepens self-awareness, strengthens collaboration, and helps every person bring their best to the work that matters most to the small businesses we serve.

We complement these efforts with comprehensive benefits and a flexible working model, ensuring everyone feels valued and supported in and outside of work, at any stage in their life.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit Constant Contact's careers page at: https://www.constantcontact.com/careers.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact is the AI-powered marketing partner for small businesses and nonprofits. For more than 30 years, the company has helped entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders run smarter marketing. Today, it combines AI-driven content creation, intelligent audience targeting, and plain-English insights in one unified platform across email, social, SMS, and events. By doing the heavy lifting, Constant Contact gives every business owner the capability of a full marketing team — without needing one. Learn more at constantcontact.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Constant Contact, Inc.