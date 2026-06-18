Constraints Squeeze the Chip Market as Geopolitics and AI Impact Lead Times and Prices

Sourceability's upcoming Q2 Lead Time Report and webinar highlight continued memory allocation, AI-adjacent tightening, and raw-material cost pressure

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourceability, a data-driven hybrid global distributor of electronic components and an end-to-end supply chain service and technology provider, will release its Q2 Lead Time Report by month's end. The report details how the electronic components market is being shaped by a widening divide between AI infrastructure demand and more traditional end markets.

While the broader market is returning to more typical growth with no widespread glut or shortage, accelerating investments in AI deployment is causing pockets of extreme tightness. Pressure is most visible in memory and adjacent infrastructure categories. As organizations deploy larger AI models, demand is also expanding into additional component segments, including power. Combined, these trends are further tightening supply across AI-scale compute environments.

Several Q2 dynamics have direct implications for planning cycles through the second half of 2026. Key shifts include:

Memory remains allocation only: Volatile and non-volatile memory, especially HBM, continues to absorb significant manufacturing capacity. Availability has not eased despite temporary labor disruption risk at Samsung being averted.

Volatile and non-volatile memory, especially HBM, continues to absorb significant manufacturing capacity. Availability has not eased despite temporary labor disruption risk at Samsung being averted. AI-driven constraints are spreading beyond memory: Growing electricity requirements for AI deployments are driving investment and tightening across power conversion, thermal management, and connectivity infrastructure.

Growing electricity requirements for AI deployments are driving investment and tightening across power conversion, thermal management, and connectivity infrastructure. Geopolitics are amplifying cost pressure: Rising raw material prices and logistics risk tied to Middle East instability are contributing to ongoing price adjustments.

Rising raw material prices and logistics risk tied to Middle East instability are contributing to ongoing price adjustments. Broad categories remain stable outside AI-linked demand: Logic devices, embedded processors, sensors, and optoelectronics generally show balanced fundamentals. Select areas, including FPGAs, remain tight.

Logic devices, embedded processors, sensors, and optoelectronics generally show balanced fundamentals. Select areas, including FPGAs, remain tight. Lead times will stay tight and pricing may remain volatile in high-performance categories: Allocation-only models and capacity booked through 2028 in AI-related segments are increasing unavailability risk for buyers without preferential agreements.

"The influence of AI continues to expand across the component ecosystem, pushing many popular parts into allocation-only models where larger organizations focused on AI or hyperscale solutions secure preferential contracts," said Katy Ackerman, Market Analyst at Sourceability. "Agility remains the most effective procurement strategy. Organizations that maintain supply chain visibility, diversify sourcing options, and proactively manage demand forecasts will be best positioned to navigate this complex market."

To learn more about the findings of the upcoming Lead Time Report, the company will host an informational webinar on June 23, 2026 at 10:30am ET. Access the webinar at https://sourceability.com/events/sourceability-lead-time-report-webinar.

About Sourceability

Sourceability® is a data-driven hybrid global distributor of electronic components and end-to-end supply chain service and technology provider offering powerful digital tools and services to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with robust data and speed that customers require to create a seamless procurement process. Sourceability's standardized global distribution centers in Singapore, Hungary, and Texas are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to build upon its initial success since its founding in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity, staying true to its slogan, 'Sourcing that keeps you moving.'

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