Sourceability Appoints Chief Procurement Officer to Drive Global Sourcing Operations

Industry Veteran, Sam Stephens, to Lead Sourcing, Purchasing and Supplier Development for Growth and Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourceability, a data-driven hybrid global distributor of electronic components and supply chain service and technology provider, today announces the appointment of Sam Stephens as Chief Procurement Officer (CPO). In this role, Sam will lead the company's sourcing, purchasing, and supplier development efforts across global operations while contributing to the company's strategy and technology and informational roadmaps.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the independent distribution sector, Sam is recognized for building resilient supply chains, strengthening data-driven analytics, negotiating value-driven supplier relationships, and implementing scalable procurement processes that balance cost, quality, and speed. In each of his roles, Sam has a history of developing highly effective teams, prioritizing interdepartmental collaboration, and contributing to overall company strategy.

As CPO, he will focus on building best-in-class sourcing capabilities, advancing data-driven decision making, and establishing global sourcing partnerships. In order to support Sourceability's rapid growth, Sam will design and lead a global team expansion across offices in Europe, the Middle East, Americas, and Asia Pacific.

"Sourcing and procurement are a critical element of our competitive advantage, as we seek to accelerate our customers' innovation and support their price reduction efforts. This function impacts nearly every aspect of our business, and the advancements we make in this area will drive other strategic initiatives in infrastructural technology and customer development," said Ryan Jacob, CEO of Sourceability. "I am confident that Sam's fresh perspective and data-driven approach will accelerate our progress, instill greater confidence throughout the organization, and enable us to deliver more predictable, efficient, and responsible sourcing at scale for the marketplace."

About Sourceability

Sourceability® is a data-driven hybrid global distributor of electronic components and end-to-end supply chain service and technology provider, offering powerful digital tools and services to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with robust data and speed that customers require to create a seamless procurement process. Sourceability's standardized global distribution centers in Singapore, Hungary, and Texas are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to build upon its initial success since its founding in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity, staying true to its slogan, 'Sourcing that keeps you moving.'

